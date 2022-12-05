Read full article on original website
City of Portage receives $500,000 grant for Lexington Green Park improvements
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the City of Portage would be receiving a $500,000 grant to support improvements to Lexington Green Park. The project was among 13 community parks, trails, and sports...
Portage Public Safety inviting public to “stuff a fire truck” to benefit local food pantry
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Department of Public Safety is set to host “Stuff a Fire Truck,” on Sunday, December 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sam’s Club on South Westnedge Avenue. According to news release from the City Portage, the donation drive...
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
Calhoun County deputy praised for saving elderly man’s life in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy is being praised for saving the life of a 69-year-old man on Tuesday morning in Springfield after the man walked away from a local assisted living facility. The Sheriff’s Department says the Deputy Maccah Mcghee was patrolling in the...
Preliminary hearing for two Battle Creek teens charged with murdering two-year-old while he slept
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Calhoun County District Judge Judge Paul Beardslee is deciding if two teenagers will go on trial for shooting and killing two-year-old Kai Turner of Battle Creek as he was sleeping September 20. 18-year-old Martavon Nelson and 16-year-old Jaylen Smith are both charged with...
