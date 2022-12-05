ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

City of Portage receives $500,000 grant for Lexington Green Park improvements

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the City of Portage would be receiving a $500,000 grant to support improvements to Lexington Green Park. The project was among 13 community parks, trails, and sports...
PORTAGE, MI
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

