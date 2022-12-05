ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get

9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Lottery Prizes Go Unclaimed

More than $2.4 million in lottery prizes is currently unclaimed and will expire soon, according to a statement from Washington's Lottery. Currently, there are 29 unclaimed prizes in the state, the statement said, three of which were sold in eastern Washington. One prize, a $10,000 jackpot, was sold in Redmond and expires on Dec. 12.
WASHINGTON STATE
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

No Murder Hornets Reported In Washington This Year

(Olympia, WA) -- According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, there were no murder hornets reported in the state this year. The agency says they placed nearly 14-hundred traps throughout northwest Washington to catch what they now call the northern giant hornets, but none was reported. It'll take two more years of no detections before the species can be considered eradicated. Prior to this year, four northern giant hornet nests were found and destroyed in western Whatcom County. The northern giant hornet is an invasive species and can destroy honey bee colonies.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington

I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
ELLENSBURG, WA
610KONA

BPA Seeking Leads On “Intentional” Oregon Substation Attacks

The Bonneville Power Administration is seeking information and tips from the public to help find the person(s) responsible for two recent attacks on Portland-area power substations. Incidents follow recent attacks in North Carolina that knocked out power. Recently, officials in North Carolina announced they're searching for the suspects who used...
PORTLAND, OR
Crosscut

A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples

When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Here's when lowland snow could arrive in western Washington

SEATTLE — Friday night will have the potential for spotty areas of light lowland snow. The first chance for lowland snow entered the forecast Thursday night into early Friday morning, but additional precipitation will develop over parts of western Washington ahead of the weekend. Colder air also began to filter in behind a cold front.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy