kpq.com
9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get
9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
Seattle PSA: If you were impacted by recent layoffs, apply for unemployment immediately.
Photo byWashington State Unemployment Rate by County. Your severance should not affect your eligibility. Some people confuse severance with medical as being a non-active employee. If you aren’t receiving full benefits such as accumulating vacation and sick time, you should be eligible.
Chronicle
Washington Lottery Prizes Go Unclaimed
More than $2.4 million in lottery prizes is currently unclaimed and will expire soon, according to a statement from Washington's Lottery. Currently, there are 29 unclaimed prizes in the state, the statement said, three of which were sold in eastern Washington. One prize, a $10,000 jackpot, was sold in Redmond and expires on Dec. 12.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
What are the Biggest Disasters Washington State Could Ever Face?
Washington State has always been a relatively safe place to live to avoid certain disasters but there are a few that could still happen. What are the worst disasters that could happen in the State of Washington?. Washington, the Supposedly Safe State. I remember growing up my Grandfather would explain...
610KONA
No Murder Hornets Reported In Washington This Year
(Olympia, WA) -- According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, there were no murder hornets reported in the state this year. The agency says they placed nearly 14-hundred traps throughout northwest Washington to catch what they now call the northern giant hornets, but none was reported. It'll take two more years of no detections before the species can be considered eradicated. Prior to this year, four northern giant hornet nests were found and destroyed in western Whatcom County. The northern giant hornet is an invasive species and can destroy honey bee colonies.
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
610KONA
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Washington
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
610KONA
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
610KONA
BPA Seeking Leads On “Intentional” Oregon Substation Attacks
The Bonneville Power Administration is seeking information and tips from the public to help find the person(s) responsible for two recent attacks on Portland-area power substations. Incidents follow recent attacks in North Carolina that knocked out power. Recently, officials in North Carolina announced they're searching for the suspects who used...
A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples
When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
The Best Place To Live In Washington State
The best place to live in Washington State? Here's a city that offers both a small-town feel and big-city proximity — not to mention miles of natural beauty.
This Is Washington's Best Pie Shop
If you're craving a slice of pie, Yelp found the best joint in every state to grab one.
610KONA
We Asked an AI to Create Pictures of Tri-Cities & the Results are Frightening
Lensa is just the latest photo editing tool to drive the internet into a frenzy. It appeals to the narcissism within all human beings as it creates "avatars" based on pictures users upload to its servers. But it's far from the only AI that's being used to render images. Just...
KING-5
Here's when lowland snow could arrive in western Washington
SEATTLE — Friday night will have the potential for spotty areas of light lowland snow. The first chance for lowland snow entered the forecast Thursday night into early Friday morning, but additional precipitation will develop over parts of western Washington ahead of the weekend. Colder air also began to filter in behind a cold front.
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
kpq.com
Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
