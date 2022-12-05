ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
WJCL

Do expired COVID-19 tests work? Here’s the deal, according to experts

We’ve gotten to the point in the COVID-19 pandemic where you’re probably not stressed every single day about getting the virus—the wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines and effective treatments have thankfully made that possible. And, with that, you likely have some tests around your place for the just-in-case that may have been sitting there for a while.
Sourcing Journal

Congress Should Act to Rebuild Supply Chains at Home: There’s Bipartisan Room to Run

As we head into a divided Congress next year, many anticipate that there will be partisan gridlock on important priorities. Yet there doesn’t have to be. There is broad agreement on both sides of the political aisle to support policies aimed at reasserting control over the trade relations with China and rebuilding supply chains at home.  That could be good news for American manufacturers and workers if both parties in Congress are willing to seize this unique opportunity.  There is existing low-hanging legislation that Congress can immediately pass next year that has broad bipartisan support. There are also immediate opportunities in a...
Reuters

Bpost's review shows non-compliance with policies, CEO leaves

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator Bpost (BPOST.BR) said on Friday that a previously announced review had revealed non-compliance with its policies and indications of non-compliance with applicable laws, calling an end to its boss' mandate.

