2022 White Sox in Review: AJ Pollock

The veteran outfielder was a nice offseason pickup on paper, but he experienced a dip in production with the White Sox.

Prior to the 2022 season, the Chicago White Sox acquired AJ Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Craig Kimbrel. Pollock was a welcome addition to fill a perennial position of need, right field. The veteran outfielder was coming off a season in which he posted a .892 OPS. However, the Sox did not get near that level of production from Pollock in 2022.

View the original article to see embedded media.

AJ Pollock: Looked Good on Paper

Pollock was believed to be the starting right fielder but only logged 14 games at the position, instead spending most of the season in left. A litany of injuries to outfielders, specifically Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert, necessitated that Pollock swap corners. The then-34-year-old, who was well past his Gold Glove days, was roughly average defensively. Unfortunately, average was an improvement in the case of the White Sox.

Overall, Pollock was not as good of an acquisition in practice as he was on paper. He had a below-average year at the dish and didn’t produce close to his 2021 output in Los Angeles . His OPS dipped by over 200 points and he hit seven fewer homers in 100 more at-bats.

Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports

Luckily for Pollock, he played in 138 games, allowing him to hit some escalators in his player option for 2022. However, he took the $5 million buyout and walked away from the South Side following the season. The veteran outfielder leaves $8 million on the table but enters free agency with $5 million already in hand.

Final Grade: C-

What's On Tap Next?

AJ Pollock will not return to the Chicago White Sox after opting out of his contract. He will enter free agency at 35 years of age in hopes of recouping the money left on the table with the Sox. He will likely try to sign with a contender for one last shot at a title.

Meanwhile, the White Sox will once again look to fill the corner outfield void this offseason. MLB's Winter Meetings are underway, and Rick Hahn and co. should be busy rounding out the roster. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen.