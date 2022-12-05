ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2022 White Sox in Review: AJ Pollock

By Besnik Zekiri
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVesS_0jY7F8eo00

The veteran outfielder was a nice offseason pickup on paper, but he experienced a dip in production with the White Sox.

Prior to the 2022 season, the Chicago White Sox acquired AJ Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Craig Kimbrel. Pollock was a welcome addition to fill a perennial position of need, right field. The veteran outfielder was coming off a season in which he posted a .892 OPS. However, the Sox did not get near that level of production from Pollock in 2022.

View the original article to see embedded media.

AJ Pollock: Looked Good on Paper

Pollock was believed to be the starting right fielder but only logged 14 games at the position, instead spending most of the season in left. A litany of injuries to outfielders, specifically Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert, necessitated that Pollock swap corners. The then-34-year-old, who was well past his Gold Glove days, was roughly average defensively. Unfortunately, average was an improvement in the case of the White Sox.

Overall, Pollock was not as good of an acquisition in practice as he was on paper. He had a below-average year at the dish and didn’t produce close to his 2021 output in Los Angeles . His OPS dipped by over 200 points and he hit seven fewer homers in 100 more at-bats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3ONy_0jY7F8eo00

Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports

Luckily for Pollock, he played in 138 games, allowing him to hit some escalators in his player option for 2022. However, he took the $5 million buyout and walked away from the South Side following the season. The veteran outfielder leaves $8 million on the table but enters free agency with $5 million already in hand.

Final Grade: C-

What's On Tap Next?

AJ Pollock will not return to the Chicago White Sox after opting out of his contract. He will enter free agency at 35 years of age in hopes of recouping the money left on the table with the Sox. He will likely try to sign with a contender for one last shot at a title.

Meanwhile, the White Sox will once again look to fill the corner outfield void this offseason. MLB's Winter Meetings are underway, and Rick Hahn and co. should be busy rounding out the roster. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Outfielder Jason Heyward Signs With Dodgers

After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cody Bellinger Signs One-Year Deal With Cubs

MLB Winter Meetings are in full swing, bringing about a slew of baseball activity. The Chicago Cubs got in on the action Tuesday by signing Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. After being non-tendered by the Dodgers earlier this offseason, Bellinger immediately became a...
CHICAGO, IL
KSDK

Reports: Former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras signs with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed a new catcher, replacing retired catcher Yadier Molina. According to Jeff Passan with ESPN, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Willson Contreras became a free agent this offseason after playing with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

2022 White Sox in Review: Josh Harrison

The Chicago White Sox signed Josh Harrison to a one-year deal with a team option for a second year prior to the 2022 season. The 12-year veteran middle infielder was brought in to provide team leadership and stability at second base. Harrison added above-average defense at his position for a team that defended poorly this past season. The former Oakland A started to contribute at the plate after a brutal slump to start the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Phillies leave Winter Meetings close to contract with lefty reliever

Having already agreed to deals with superstar shortstop Trea Turner and right-handed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, the Phillies were finalizing a contract with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm as the Winter Meetings came to a close, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed. Strahm's deal, first reported by The Athletic, is worth $15 million...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: December 8

The White Sox purchased future Hall of Fame second baseman Eddie Collins from Connie Mack and the Philadelphia A’s. The price was incredible by on 1914 standards: $50,000 went to Mack, $15,000 went to Collins as a signing bonus, and then Collins was tendered a five-year guaranteed deal worth $75,000!
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox Starting Pitcher Dylan Cease Ditches Iconic Mustache

White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease ditches iconic mustache originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's a sad day for White Sox fans. Starting pitcher Dylan Cease shaved his iconic mustache. That's right. The classic look the 26-year-old pitcher sported during the 2022 season is gone. Cease's facial hair sparked the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

MLB Winter Meetings: White Sox’ Liam Hendriks discussed in trade talks

White Sox have discussed All-Star Closer, Liam Hendriks in Winter trade talks. The White Sox have discussed star closer Liam Hendriks in talks with other teams this winter, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. There is no indication a deal is especially likely, although it stands to reason a number of...
CHICAGO, IL
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
238
Followers
511
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy