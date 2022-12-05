WATCH: Jen Psaki disses DeSantis, warns Trump's 'evil charisma' could get him GOP nomination

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’
Former President Trump accused Jewish leaders of a lack of “loyalty” on Friday, amid the ongoing fallout from his dinner with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed…
“President Trump Has My Full Endorsement and My Support As Our Republican Nominee in 2024” Says Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpShutterstock. On November 15, as the former one-term president Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, many of his most-loyal supporters were quick to declare their support.
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Asks House Republicans To Defund Enquiry Into Donald Trump – An Appropriate Use of Power?
With the Republican party taking control of the House, the immediate priority of many House Republicans is emerging. On November 23, Matt Gaetz signaled some of his early points of focus.
Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia
As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis
DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Trump third run: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan
While Donald Trump faces the fallout from dining with a white supremacist and anti-Semites, Ron DeSantis and his team are doing what the former president can’t: keep quiet. According to three people with knowledge of the directives, DeSantis’ lieutenants have told his allies not to attack Trump over the now-notorious dinner. Instead, the potential 2024 Republican primary candidate and his advisers have aimed to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to dine with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator. “In ongoing discussions following his reelection, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder...
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump said it would be "nicer" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held off running for president until 2028.
Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination
One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
Washington Examiner
New poll shows DeSantis would beat Biden, while Trump would lose, again
It’s just one survey, but the latest Marquette University Law School poll not only shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, but it shows him beating President Joe Biden in the general election as well. Among 1,000 adults polled between Nov. 15...
WATCH: Crowd at Trump 2024 announcement stopped from leaving while former president was speaking
Former President Donald Trump proved he could handle delivering a lengthy address Tuesday evening, but the speech may have been a bit too long for some guests at his Mar-a-Lago club.
Washington Examiner
What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
Trump is Going Down in Flames and He's Taking the GOP With Him | Opinion
Republicans simply do not have a winning hand to play when it comes to Donald Trump.
‘You lost again Donald’: Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run
As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave." "YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?
More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
MSNBC
Jim Jordan brazenly lies about GOP's 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet
Far-right Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has made a career of telling half-truths and whole lies while in the House. He was true to form Thursday, telling one of his most egregious lies of the year. During a House hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., confronted Jordan, who’s the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, over a now-infamous tweet committee Republicans posted saluting Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
A federal judge declines Justice Department's request to hold Trump's team in contempt over classified documents
A federal judge Friday did not grant the Justice Department's request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a grand jury subpoena demanding the return of documents with classified markings, according to a source familiar with the matter. The decision was...
‘Isolated’ Trump Has Barely Left Mar-a-Lago Since Launching 2024 Campaign
Ever since ex-President Donald Trump launched his plan to run for president in 2024, he’s become “increasingly isolated” and only hunkered further down at Mar-a-Lago, according to The Washington Post. Slammed with court cases and various controversies, the former president has made video appearances and only sporadically left his resort to play golf at the nearby Lake Worth Lagoon. The only events he has attended have been at Mar-a-Lago, like his dinner with hate-mongers Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. The Post reports he has become more isolated within the Republican Party after being called out for comments like calling for the termination of the Constitution. “The former president presents our biggest risk of losing for 2024, and conservatives are tired of losing,” Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Family Leader, an Iowa social conservative group, told the Post.
Comments / 3