Stuart, FL

wqcs.org

Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County

Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting in Fort Pierce: Sheriff

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic stop turned dangerous after deputies were fired on in Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Ken Mascara said at around 6:45 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on N. 17th Street. That's when deputies were fired upon from occupants inside the vehicle.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
cw34.com

Viewer Video: Driver killed when SUV careened into tractor-trailer while exiting I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said that 52-year-old driver was headed northbound on I-95, approaching the exit ramp for Boynton Beach Boulevard on Wednesday night. At the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the outside paved shoulder of the same exit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

'Brazen execution-style:' Man found dead, shot in car in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach. Officers said the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at 5560 North Haverhill Drive, at the apartment complex behind the 7/11 gas station. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old Winston Pinto, of Riviera Beach, dead from a gunshot wound in a SUV.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

3 Clewiston men receive decades behind bars for deadly Big Cypress Reservation robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three men have been sentenced to decades in federal prison after their attempted robbery at a Seminole Indian Reservation. Johan Holder, 26, and Sylvanis Brice, 31, were both sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy and robbery. Uriah Waggerby received 18 years in prison for his role in the robbery that killed a victim.
CLEWISTON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge

RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

