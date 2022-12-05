Read full article on original website
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
Man kills neighbors over laundry room dispute at Florida condo complexs
An 81-year-old couple was killed over a laundry room dispute with their neighbor at a Florida condominium complex.
Sheriff's office points to retaliatory shootings for increase in violence
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies were unhurt after they were fired upon while following a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Wednesday night.
wqcs.org
Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County
Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
cw34.com
Traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting in Fort Pierce: Sheriff
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A traffic stop turned dangerous after deputies were fired on in Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Ken Mascara said at around 6:45 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on N. 17th Street. That's when deputies were fired upon from occupants inside the vehicle.
'I Lost My Temper': Elderly Florida Man Arrested For Murdering Neighboring Couple In Laundry Room Dispute
Hugh Hootman allegedly shot Ginger and Henry Wallace after the husband yelled at Hootman's wife for leaving the laundry room door open but refused to apologize. An elderly man in Florida was arrested on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly gunned down the president of his homeowners association and her husband.
veronews.com
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate
In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
WPBF News 25
Vero Beach couple arrested and accused of abusing dogs, running puppy mill
VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County couple was arrested and charged with running a puppy mill in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Michael Mendez and Shelby White. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. They both face multiple...
‘My husband just shot 2 people’: 911 call released after Florida couple killed over ‘HOA issues’
A 911 call was released after a Florida homeowners association president and her husband were fatally shot by a neighbor over HOA issues, deputies said.
cw34.com
Viewer Video: Driver killed when SUV careened into tractor-trailer while exiting I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said that 52-year-old driver was headed northbound on I-95, approaching the exit ramp for Boynton Beach Boulevard on Wednesday night. At the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the outside paved shoulder of the same exit.
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.
cw34.com
'Brazen execution-style:' Man found dead, shot in car in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach. Officers said the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at 5560 North Haverhill Drive, at the apartment complex behind the 7/11 gas station. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old Winston Pinto, of Riviera Beach, dead from a gunshot wound in a SUV.
Friends, neighbors remember elderly couple gunned down over HOA dispute
Friends and neighbors of an elderly couple killed in a Stuart double shooting Saturday are now mourning their loss.
cw34.com
'It's a life safety issue:' Greenacres gives Lakeview Gardens 90 days to comply
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — At today’s code enforcement hearing —the city of Greenacres decided the Lakeview Garden Condominium has 90 days to bring the building up to code or face major fines. After an electrical fire on Halloween, residents at Lakeview Gardens were left without power for...
Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes
People who live near and regularly drive along State Road 710 in Indiantown have been pushing for safety changes for years.
WPBF News 25
After double homicide, Martin County Sheriff's Office meets with community leaders about maintaining safety
STUART, Fla. — Days after two people were killed in Stuart during a dispute over rules in a homeowners’ association, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office met with community leaders to talk about maintaining safety in their neighborhoods. The get-together had already been scheduled before the double shooting...
3 Clewiston men receive decades behind bars for deadly Big Cypress Reservation robbery
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three men have been sentenced to decades in federal prison after their attempted robbery at a Seminole Indian Reservation. Johan Holder, 26, and Sylvanis Brice, 31, were both sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy and robbery. Uriah Waggerby received 18 years in prison for his role in the robbery that killed a victim.
wflx.com
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
The Indian River County Sheriff is warning about a crime that can be so easy to overlook that even he recently fell victim to it. The crime is nothing new. Criminals steal license plates in an effort to mask a stolen car or try to buy time to commit other crimes.
Fatal shooting near St. Mary's Medical Center leads to arrest of Riviera Beach man
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after authorities alleged that he recently shot and killed a man in West Palm Beach and then fled as police pursued him. Reginald Davilman of Riviera Beach also is facing one count of being a...
October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge
RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
Indian River County man found dead in ditch remembered fondly
Kristina Judah couldn't hold back tears as she remembered her boyfriend, Kelly Granger, whose body was found after he was missing in Sebastian.
