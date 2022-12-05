Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Studebaker Road project could bring big changes to East Long Beach in 2023
The project on Studebaker Road in East Long Beach would include several street improvements to enhance safety along the corridor, including a 5-mile protected bike lane. The post Studebaker Road project could bring big changes to East Long Beach in 2023 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
spectrumnews1.com
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for 4th weekend shutdown
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend, starting Friday night, to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were urged to consider alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays. The full westbound closure is...
theregistrysocal.com
City Approves Plan to Add Up to 3,000 Residential Units at Westminster Mall
A 1.3 million square foot mall in Orange County could soon be getting a new look. The City of Westminster recently voted to approve a specific plan that revitalizes retail space and adds residential space to the 100-acre mall site at 1025 Westminster Mall. A public hearing for the project...
localocnews.com
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
‘High-end’ hangar under construction at Long Beach Airport
The $14 million project also includes solar panels, which, combined with other solar projects, will generate 70% of the electricity used at the airport. The post ‘High-end’ hangar under construction at Long Beach Airport appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Multi-vehicle crash closes 210 Freeway lanes at Irwindale Ave.
Multiple lanes of eastbound 210 Freeway were closed at Irwindale Ave. to Vernon Ave. due to a traffic collision reportedly involving two semi-trucks and two cars. Oil spillage may also be involved. Sand was reportedly being used to cover liquid at the scene.The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert for the area. As of 4:30 a.m., traffic was expected to be impacted for at least 30 minutes. The crash was reported at 3:49 a.m.At 7 a.m., the Sigalert map was showing one eastbound lane at the scene was still closed.
oc-breeze.com
CHP Investigative Services Unit arrests 27 suspects, shuts down fraudulent citation sign-off ring
In 2020, the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Southern Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) personnel identified a street racing promoter who illegally signed off over 250 citations that were issued during street racing operations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The promoter signed off the citations for profit and used the names of various current and retired law enforcement officers.
Loose truck wheel causes multi-vehicle pileup on Riverside freeway: Video
A wheel that apparently came off a truck and got loose on the 91 Freeway in Riverside caused a chain-reaction crash involving several vehicles Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around midnight, leaving at least five vehicles damaged before the collisions stopped. Video recorded by Stacy Lopez and shared with KTLA showed one of the first […]
18-Year-Old Jayda Jean Feeney Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Westminster (Westminster, CA)
The Westminster Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road just before 9:40 p.m. According to the officials, a car had crashed into concrete barricades. The car was found on the edge of the barricades, over a trench in a construction zone.
foxla.com
Perris Dam's seismic retrofit project is "killing us" say local businesses
PERRIS, Calif. - "I don’t want a dam failure to wipe us out," said one businessperson near the Lake Perris Fairgrounds who quickly added that "the construction is killing us." The dam, which sits near the fairgrounds, has been undergoing much needed seismic retrofitting that was supposed to end in 2018. The agency overseeing the project, California’s Department of Water Resources, said the delays have been caused by the complexity of the project, which involves the City of Perris, the County of Riverside, several landowners and seven utility providers. But it’s the businesses and residents in and around the Perris Fairgrounds that have formed the #saveperris coalition, accusing the agency of not being responsive, and offering less than adequate compensation, especially now that the project may go for another eight to nine years, with hundreds of trucks coming in and out of the one road that goes in the area, Lake Perris Drive.
orangecountytribune.com
HB woman is killed in crash
An 18-year-old Huntington Beach woman was fatally injured Tuesday night when the vehicle in which she was riding struck concrete barriers in a construction zone in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched at around 9:38 p.m. to the area of Westminster Boulevard and Rancho...
rtands.com
LACMTA: East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Project Under Way
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) on Dec. 1 held a groundbreaking ceremony for advanced utility work on the East San Fernando Valley, Calif., light rail project’s first segment. The first segment is a 6.7-mile at-grade alignment that includes...
2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park
Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area.
sunnews.org
Fault lines emerge as Lampson project set to move forward
Following an open house sponsored by developers of a proposed housing project on Lampson Ave. in Los Alamitos, opponents are now gearing up for a needed zoning change while project managers say they are processing changes requested by residents. Developers voluntarily hosted an open house last week at the Ayres...
Riverside County Sheriff’s bus involved in crash on I-10
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 10 Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. near Haugen Lehmann Way. Details on the crash remain limited. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that the bus was occupied by 23 inmates and two Sheriff's Dept. employees. All occupants The post Riverside County Sheriff’s bus involved in crash on I-10 appeared first on KESQ.
Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County residents are being advised to layer up for the rest of the week. The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Tuesday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson and the Santa Clarita […]
SoCal to see sunshine, cold temps Friday as rain set to arrive this weekend
Southern California on Friday will see afternoon sunshine and cold temperatures, but another round of rain is set to arrive for the weekend.
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Police Department investigating homicide
On Monday, December 5, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to reports of possible shots fired on the 5200 block of Tasman Drive. On arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The...
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress police blotter, November 28 to December 4, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. November 28, 2022. Vehicle Burglary –...
Comments / 0