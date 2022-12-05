Story Leadership Institute Is Proud to Announce the Launch of Their New Company Headquartered in Reno, Nev.

Read full article on original website
nevadabusiness.com
The Ferraro Group, Public Relations & Public Affairs, Announces Hire of Public Relations Specialist
Reno, Nev. (December 8, 2022) – The Ferraro Group, a public relations and public affairs firm with offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Phoenix, Ariz., and Washington, D.C., announced today that Gracie Gordon has joined the firm as a public relations specialist in the Reno office. Her role...
2news.com
Trex Adds New Public Recycling Hub at Fernley Manufacturing Campus
Fernley area residents: Looking for a place to easily recycle plastic packaging and film? Trex Company has added a new public recycling hub at its Fernley, Nevada manufacturing campus. Located at 1800 E. Newlands Road, the convenient, drive-thru drop-off point features a series of receptacles specifically designed for the collection...
Sierra Sun
Gold legend, part-time Tahoe resident Sorenstam launches cocktail line born in Incline
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Golf legend and part-time Lake Tahoe resident Annika Sorenstam has launched a new line of cocktails with the business idea being sparked in Incline Village. Her line of vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails, called Fizzy Beez, a play on Sorenstam’s active busy bee lifestyle as well...
nevadabusiness.com
Dickson Realty Names Elizabeth L. Quinn as Senior Vice President
(RENO, Nev.) – Dickson Realty has named veteran real estate broker and professional, Elizabeth L. Quinn, ABR, GRI, SFR, SRES, AHWDA, as senior vice president. In her new role, Quinn will collaborate with Dickson Realty President Beau Keenan on leadership management and strategic planning for the company’s future growth, including its offices in Carson City, Genoa and Gardnerville, Nevada; around Lake Tahoe and in Truckee, California, as well as helping expand Dickson Realty’s footprint. She will train team members on coaching concepts and serve as a talent recruiter for future agents and office leaders. In addition to supporting Dickson Realty’s marketing and communications efforts, Quinn will lead the company’s business and community outreach efforts including its involvement in The Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, WIN, EDAWN and others, and work to grow the Dickson Realty service projects, among other responsibilities.
KOLO TV Reno
Years in the making, Reno-made Hardway Snowboards now on sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hardway Snowboards are now for sale, made in Reno, Nevada. Founder T.J. Fiorelli founded the company after growing up on a board. “I remember thinking, ‘How is it made? Is it epoxy? Is it made like a surfboard? A skateboard?’ It was a general curiosity,” said Fiorelli.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center Holds Groundbreaking at Damonte Ranch
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to announce its third Freestanding Emergency Department. CEO Alan Olive called it an investment in the community, and said it will fill geographical gaps in healthcare that he and his family have experienced. “I raise my family here in...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces final awards for affordable housing initiative
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has announced the final awards for a $500 million affordable housing initiative. The initiative was first launched in April, with the first awards being announced in October. $39.4 million was awarded to the Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board to develop...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks High School Alumni Foundation raising money for current students at holiday party
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newly launched non-profit, Sparks High School Alumni Foundation, is hosting their annual Christmas party at the Nugget Casino Wednesday, Dec. 14. This year’s party will include a fundraiser to buy caps and gowns for Sparks High School seniors who need them. The foundation’s president,...
California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center
Reno may see its first all-new resort casino since 1995 with the planned Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino near the convention center on South Virginia Street. The post California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
nevadabusiness.com
Reno Rodeo Announces New Lineup of Premier Events
RENO, Nev. (Dec. 5, 2022) – The 2023 Reno Rodeo will feature a new lineup of events set to add thousands of dollars to the overall payout that is already nearly $700,000. The Bob Tallman Invitational, named after the Hall of Fame Reno Rodeo announcer and Winnemucca native, will be the richest team roping Open in history.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake Express announces new route to Reno, Nevada
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Express is expanding its service with a new route to Reno, Nevada. The route, via I-80, officially opened on Dec. 1. The route came about after months of working with the Nevada Department of Transportation in determining the needs of the communities along this path.
nevadabusiness.com
Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar Now Open at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. – Reno’s first Chickie’s & Pete’s, the #1 sports bar in North America as voted by ESPN, officially opened Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). GSR is only the second outpost west of the Rockies, of the Philadelphia-based concept...
KSLTV
Utah transportation company expands service to Reno
SALT LAKE CITY — Shuttle bus options from Salt Lake City to Reno, Nevada, have expanded. As of Dec. 1, Salt Lake Express now connects to Reno on Interstate 80. The company said it has worked with the Nevada Department of Transportation to determine the needs of the communities in the corridor.
Nevada Appeal
Final unaccompanied service of year conducted in Fernley
FERNLEY — The Nevada Veterans Coalition conducted on Oct. 27 its final unaccompanied funeral service of the year for seven individuals at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. The first unaccompanied service resumes in January. The services represented were three each from the U.S. Army and Navy...
pnwag.net
Grange Continues To Grow, Continues To Address Rural Issues
Despite fraternal organizations nationwide struggling to gain and retain members, the National Grange says it is bucking that trend. During the organization’s 156th Annual Convention in Sparks, NV, last month, Betsy Huber, President of the Grange announced membership grew more than 3% between July 2021 and June 2022, despite pressures from the pandemic.
hotelnewsresource.com
Coachman Hotel in South Lake Tahoe Sold
CL Hotels recently announced that it has closed the acquisition of Coachman Hotel, a 104-room boutique property, located in South Lake Tahoe - California, a year-round ski and lake-side beach destination that attracts more than 15 million tourists every year. "The acquisition of Coachman in such a challenging financial market...
KOLO TV Reno
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada lawmakers have secured legislation that would nearly triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon. The bill is set to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual appropriations bill that must pass in order to fund the military, and will grant the Navy’s request for nearly […] The post Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range appeared first on Nevada Current.
lazytrips.com
Is The Drive To Lake Tahoe Dangerous?
Lake Tahoe sits across the border of California and Nevada, in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. It is a popular weekend getaway and vacation destination due to its beautiful lake views and mountainous location with plenty of outdoor activity possibilities. The 110-mile route contains some winding mountain roads, steep drop-offs,...
