A top legal watchdog has a hot tip for Amazon, which could be in for a turbulent holiday season. Washington, D.C. attorney general Karl A. Racine filed a new lawsuit against the e-commerce giant for stealing tips from delivery drivers through a deceptive, illegal scheme that tricked consumers into thinking they were increasing drivers’ compensation when Amazon was actually diverting gratuities to reduce its own labor costs and increase profits. “Workers in the District of Columbia and throughout our country are too often taken advantage of and not paid their hard-earned wages,” said Racine, who has also taken Amazon to task over...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO