Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Benefits of Location Intelligence in Supply Chain Strategy
Instead of good cheer, last holiday season was filled with headaches for supply chain professionals. With the peak shipping season approaching again, many of these same issues— labor shortages, a global pandemic and geopolitical crises—plus some new ones will challenge supply chain professionals once again. To prevent consumer disappointment this year, businesses are seeking solutions that can minimize disruptions in their supply chains and ensure inventory is on shelves, deliveries are made on time, and more.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
supplychain247.com
The supply chain of the future is connected, transparent and sustainable
December 7, 2022 · By Patty Riedl, Accenture, North America supply chain & operations lead ·. Supply chain disruption is challenging businesses everywhere and forcing company leaders to think differently about how they operate. Artificial Intelligence (AI), data-driven analytics, sustainability and digital transformation are not unfamiliar terms by any means—but the urgency behind them, and the advancements fueling their applicability in the supply chain will reach new levels in 2023.
ffnews.com
KodyPay Partners With Adyen to Offer Embedded Finance Starting With Hospitality Sector
Adyen (ADYEN:AMS), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has today announced that it has partnered with KodyPay, the fully integrated ordering and payment platform for businesses. Adyen’s financial technology will support the growth of hospitality businesses by powering seamless payments, data analytics and frictionless finance.
The best solar generators in 2022
We tested a baker's dozen solar generators — large-capacity rechargeable power stations paired with a set of portable solar panels — to find the best performing, most versatile devices that can provide backup power for your home during an emergency and do double duty for off-grid activities like camping, tailgating or even DIY projects around your yard.
Amazon Sued For Stealing Tips, Sees Sellers Flock to Competitors
A top legal watchdog has a hot tip for Amazon, which could be in for a turbulent holiday season. Washington, D.C. attorney general Karl A. Racine filed a new lawsuit against the e-commerce giant for stealing tips from delivery drivers through a deceptive, illegal scheme that tricked consumers into thinking they were increasing drivers’ compensation when Amazon was actually diverting gratuities to reduce its own labor costs and increase profits. “Workers in the District of Columbia and throughout our country are too often taken advantage of and not paid their hard-earned wages,” said Racine, who has also taken Amazon to task over...
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
ledinside.com
As the World’s Largest Production Base of Standard Power Supplies Is Launched, SDG Group Creates Sustainable Future with Reliable Business Partners
MEAN WELL, a leading manufacturer of standard power supply products with a combined revenue of more than USD 1,351 million worldwide, founded Sustainable Development Group (SDG) jointly with PowerNex and SHARE WELL, aiming to implement sustainability-related strategies comprehensively. On November 10, 2022, the group held an inauguration ceremony for MEAN WELL Smart Park located in Suzhou, China, during which guests from around the world witnessed the launch of the world’s largest production base of standard power supplies. The inauguration also demonstrated SDG’s commitment to regard Suzhou as a sustainable development base and create a better future with its partners.
VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles
BELLEVUE, Wash. & HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and VinFast announced an agreement for the Un-carrier to be the exclusive provider of connectivity for VinFast’s smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe. This long-term, multi-million-dollar deal will deliver more personalized in-car experiences and the ability to leverage near real-time telemetry data for more informed and timely maintenance and service decisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005609/en/ VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)
Online Prices Fall 1.9% in November, the Steepest Annual Drop Since May 2020
Online prices in November dropped 1.9% year over year, the steepest annual drop in 31 months since May 2020, Adobe data found. November online prices were down 3.2% compared with October, according to Adobe’s Digital Price Index (DPI), which measures inflation online. November marks the third month in row of online price declines compared to last year. Fifteen out of 18 categories that Adobe tracked saw price decreases in November compared to last month. In October 2022, online prices decreased 0.7% year-over-year but rose 0.3% from September. November’s drop in online prices was largely driven by heavy discounting during Thanksgiving week and Cyber Monday. Prices...
supplychain247.com
Beyond Disruptions: Building the Next Generation of Resilient Supply Chains
Harvard Business Review Analytic Services: Building the Next Generation of Resilient Supply Chains. With so much riding on the supply chain, organizations are learning the hard lesson that to build resilience in today’s environment, they need to improve supply chain flexibility. This requires gaining greater visibility into the risks...
Telecoms Have Unique Chance to Monetize 1 Billion Unbanked Cell Customers
One billion people have cellphones but no bank account, a gap wireless providers may fill. There’s nothing farfetched about the idea. It’s already well-established in emerging nations, where mobile network operators (MNOs) and one’s mobile device are the conduits for digitizing cash to enable electronic bill pay, money transfers and cross-border remittances.
takeitcool.com
Bio-ethanol Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Bio-ethanol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Bio-ethanol. Report Features Details. Product Name Bio-ethanol. Process Included. Bio-ethanol Production From Thermochemical Process. Bio-ethanol Production Pre-Treatment, Hydrolysis, and...
I booked the wrong airport, so can I get a refund for my ticket?
Q: I had a ticket to fly home from San Francisco to New York on American Airlines this summer. A day before my flight, I learned that my father had a stroke. Because I have macular degeneration, I had to call American Airlines to change my flight. I spoke with three different representatives. They were unhelpful and gave me misleading information.
Happi
ClearForMe Expands Ingredient Database, Forges New Beauty Partnerships & 'Phygital' Experience with Allure Store
ClearForMe, an ingredient platform for consumers, says it has advanced its ingredient education and advocacy, helping customers navigate the complex and difficult world of ingredients by working directly with skincare, beauty brands and retailers to provide fact-based, easy-to-understand, formula lists. As of November, the company has grown its comprehensive ingredient...
Control Engineering
Solve intelligent manufacturing challenges in three dimensions
Delta provides intelligent manufacturing, sustainability, with expansions, acquisitions, and integrated automation products. Enabling technologies include SCADA, motors, PLCs, machine vision, robotics. Insights on intelligent automation, manufacturing efficiency. Delta, an automation manufacturer, says Industrial automation upgrades help manufacturing efficiency, sustainability goals. Digitalization with automation saves time and resources. In recent years,...
legalizationprofiles.org
Jointly Announces Matches Cannabis Retail Sales Software
LOS ANGELES — Jointly, the cannabis discovery company, today announced the launch of Jointly Matches, a first-of-its-kind, goal-based, data-driven cannabis shopping cart builder for the modern cannabis retailer. This new software promises to increase revenue for retailers and make budtender training easier, all while helping retailers connect their customers...
