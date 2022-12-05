Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
CHP: 3-year-old boy seriously injured in Rocklin-area rollover highway crash
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a rollover highway crash in Placer County, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn division. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Avenue in the Rocklin area, CHP said. Both the toddler...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men in I-5 crash named
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento police detective who officials sayhit and killed two men in a freeway crash earlier this week was identified Thursday as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. Nangle was...
CBS News
Rocklin man, 3-year-old suffer major injuries in rollover crash
ROCKLIN — Two people, including a 3-year-old boy, suffered major injuries in a rollover crash in Rocklin, authorities said Thursday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol said the initial investigation shows the driver, a 43-year-old man from Rocklin, was exiting State Route 65 onto Sunset Boulevard and took the off-ramp too fast.
2 injured after wrong-way driver crashes into Sacramento police CSI vehicle
SACRAMENTO — Two people were hospitalized after a wrong-way driver crashed into a parked Sacramento Police Department crime scene investigation vehicle Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.The collision happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. along Del Paso Boulevard in the North Sacramento area.The Sacramento Fire Department said the driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A pedestrian also suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by the driver before the driver collided with the CSI vehicle.Both individuals were taken to trauma facilities in the area.The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation, though Sacramento police said DUI was not a factor.This marked the second-straight day the Sacramento Police Department was involved in a major collision. On Tuesday, two brothers were hit and killed by a Sacramento police detective along Interstate 5.CBS13 learned the detective was still working Wednesday and was not on administrative leave.The California Highway Patrol is investigating the I-5 collision but ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The Sacramento Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday. The accident occurred in the 2600 block of Del Paso at about 2:30 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had collided with a parked police CSI vehicle.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Driver Killed in Elk Grove Run-Off-Road Accident
Fatal Run-Off-Road Accident Occurs on Interstate 5. A motorist in Elk Grove died in a run-off-road accident on December 4 while he was traveling on the interstate. The fatal collision occurred around 3:58 a.m. along Interstate 5 as the driver was entering the on-ramp for Laguna Boulevard at a reported high speed. The motorist lost control of his vehicle going left and then passed down an embankment into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
KCRA.com
2 hospitalized after car struck parked Sacramento police crime scene investigation vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a parked Sacramento Police Department crime scene investigator car, authorities said. Find Wednesday's top stories in the video player above. The crash happened near the 2600 block of Del Paso Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Accident Kills Rancho Cordova Man
Accident on Florin Road Allegedly Involved Red-Light Runner. A two-vehicle accident in Rancho Cordova on December 4 killed one person. The accident happened at the intersection of Florin Road and South Watt Avenue during the evening hours when the driver of a Ford going west reportedly ran a red light and T-boned a Toyota. The Elk Grove driver in the Ford, age 38, experienced a rollover accident, landing on the vehicle’s roof, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante Delatorre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that Delatorre went to the Gold Run rest stop, […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Double Fatality Accident Reported on Sacramento Freeway
A double fatality accident in Sacramento occurred on December 6 after two people were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5. The collision was reported around 6:16 a.m. on Interstate 5 at the Sutterville Road on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). When officers reached the accident scene, they found a Dodge pickup parked at the shoulder, which had apparently run out of gasoline.
CHP names detective that crashed into 2 people on I-5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol identified the Sacramento Police detective who was involved in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday. He was identified by the CHP as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. According to Sacramento Police, he is still employed with the department. The crash happened early Tuesday morning at 6:16 on […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento police detective was driver in crash that killed 2 brothers on Interstate 5, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police detective was driving a vehicle that hit and killed two people on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. in Sacramento. CHP said the detective was on duty in an unmarked...
Gunshot victim found 15 miles away from scene of shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The Sacramento Police Department said they found a gunshot victim around 15 miles from where the shooting occurred Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 a.m. near Truxel Road in Natomas where they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe the shooting […]
2 suspects now arrested in deadly East Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO – Police have now arrested two suspects in the deadly shooting of a man in East Sacramento's Fabulous 40s neighborhood.The victim had just stepped out of his car at the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club and was shot as he stood by his car before he got inside on back on Oct. 20. Sacramento police say they believe he was also robbed.Days later, detectives announced they had identified the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Desean Brasser Jr. He was located along Shoal Court in Sacramento and has since been arrested. On Thursday, Sacramento police announced that they had arrested a second suspect - 23-year-old Tajaenae Cooper - in connection to the case. Detectives believe both Cooper and Brasser followed the victim from a bank to the place where the shooting happened.Cooper was arrested on a robbery warrant and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.Brasser has already been arraigned in court on homicide and robbery charges.The incident marked the 49th homicide Sacramento saw in 2022. There were 57 in all of 2021.
Missing Colfax High School student Dante de la Torre found dead
GOLD RUN, Calif. — The search for a missing 16-year-old Colfax High School student came to a tragic end Thursday evening. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Dante de la Torre was found dead Thursday in a "remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop." Officials...
Driver dies after truck crashes into tree, catches on fire in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver of a pickup truck died Sunday morning after crashing into a tree that engulfed in flames, according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said that the collision occurred on Interstate 5 northbound and the Laguna Boulevard offramp. According to the CHP, when firefighters arrived on the […]
38-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Sacramento County (Sacramento County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Sacramento County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the intersection with South Watt Avenue.
Sacramento Police detective involved in I-5 double fatal collision
The Latest — Tuesday, Dec. 6: 4:00 p.m. The two people killed in the crash were identified as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez from Sacramento and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez from Simi Valley. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Tuesday morning along southbound Interstate 5 while working on a broken down car, according […]
Fentanyl and meth seized in Yuba City after vehicle search
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested for the possession and transportation of drugs in Yuba City Wednesday morning, the Yuba City Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on Jones Road. Police said that upon arrival officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and […]
Crash in South Sacramento involving two vehicles and rollover injures two drivers
SACRAMENTO - A car rollover after a two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital.The crash happened Sunday night near Florin Road and S. Watt Avenue, in South Sacramento.The CHP is looking into what led up to the crash, but, based on preliminary information, drugs and alcohol do not seem to be the reason, they say.There is no word yet on the condition of those two drivers.
