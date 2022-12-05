SACRAMENTO – Police have now arrested two suspects in the deadly shooting of a man in East Sacramento's Fabulous 40s neighborhood.The victim had just stepped out of his car at the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club and was shot as he stood by his car before he got inside on back on Oct. 20. Sacramento police say they believe he was also robbed.Days later, detectives announced they had identified the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Desean Brasser Jr. He was located along Shoal Court in Sacramento and has since been arrested. On Thursday, Sacramento police announced that they had arrested a second suspect - 23-year-old Tajaenae Cooper - in connection to the case. Detectives believe both Cooper and Brasser followed the victim from a bank to the place where the shooting happened.Cooper was arrested on a robbery warrant and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.Brasser has already been arraigned in court on homicide and robbery charges.The incident marked the 49th homicide Sacramento saw in 2022. There were 57 in all of 2021.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO