TULSA, Okla. — Our next storm system approaches from the southwest with a few showers already possible tomorrow morning south of I-40. Rain chances will continue to increase for the rest of us through the afternoon and evening. A few embedded thunderstorms may be possible Wednesday night with locally heavy rain possible. 1" to 2" of rain looks likely along and south of I-44. After what has been a gloomy start to the week, we get a break Thursday afternoon and Friday. We should enjoy a few rays of sunshine as well.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO