Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend

A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Apartment Association host holiday craft event at Lindsey house

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Apartment Association (TAA) and Lindsey House non-profit organization partnered this holiday season to put on a craft event. TAA helped support Lindsey House on Tuesday for their event while also providing donations for families. It was the second annual party TAA has hosted for the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

A Holiday Adventure In Sapulpa: Okie Igloo Village

People in Sapulpa are working to draw more people in to celebrate the holiday season. In downtown, you’ll find Okie Igloo Village. Amy Barnes is the co-founder of this unique winter experience. She is the owner of Okie Kidz Inflatables. “We were just wanting to start a family tradition,...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
MUSKOGEE, OK
addictedtovacation.com

The 13 Best Restaurants In Muskogee Oklahoma

Food is one of the most sought-after amenities whenever you visit a new place. That said, let’s look at some good places to eat in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is a city located in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. The city has a population of 38,310 as of 2019 and is the county seat of Muskogee County. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is the home of the historic Five Civilized Tribes and is also known as the “Gateway to the Six Nations.”
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rescue pup from Tulsa to be featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsan will appear in the 2023 Puppy Bowl. Powder Puff is from Small Paws Animal Rescue and will be competing the game, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 12. The Puppy Bowl highlights animal rescues across the country and the staff members who...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tahlequah Fashion Designers Host Native American Fashion Show

A group of fashion designers in Tahlequah are hosting a Native fashion show this month. The goal is to showcase Native artwork and fashion at home. Even as a young girl, Alyssa Brackett said she picked sewing over sports and dreamed of designing fashion one day. She met Danielle Campbell a few months ago and heard Campbell was looking to show off the work of local designers at a Native fashion show.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

City of Bartlesville holding free yard debris removal week

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Public Works Director Keith Henry announced the City of Bartlesville is holding its next free residential yard debris collection this week of Dec. 5-9. This event is held usually twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, to help Bartlesville solid waste.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Hospitals See Increase In Flu Cases; ICU Beds Filling up

Tulsa hospitals said their ICU beds are filling up and the flu is a big reason why. Healthcare workers are also busy with COVID cases and RSV. "We are definitely going to have a worse flu season than we've seen in the last few years,” Saint Francis Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Reetu Singh said.
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

Rain Chances Increase Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — Our next storm system approaches from the southwest with a few showers already possible tomorrow morning south of I-40. Rain chances will continue to increase for the rest of us through the afternoon and evening. A few embedded thunderstorms may be possible Wednesday night with locally heavy rain possible. 1" to 2" of rain looks likely along and south of I-44. After what has been a gloomy start to the week, we get a break Thursday afternoon and Friday. We should enjoy a few rays of sunshine as well.
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa

A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert issued for missing Broken Arrow woman

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman from Broken Arrow. Edith Putt was last seen Monday morning at her home on South Birch Avenue. She was wearing an off-white throw, blue and gray pajama pants, navy blue house shoes, and a gray hat.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

