News On 6
Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend
A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Apartment Association host holiday craft event at Lindsey house
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Apartment Association (TAA) and Lindsey House non-profit organization partnered this holiday season to put on a craft event. TAA helped support Lindsey House on Tuesday for their event while also providing donations for families. It was the second annual party TAA has hosted for the...
news9.com
A Holiday Adventure In Sapulpa: Okie Igloo Village
People in Sapulpa are working to draw more people in to celebrate the holiday season. In downtown, you’ll find Okie Igloo Village. Amy Barnes is the co-founder of this unique winter experience. She is the owner of Okie Kidz Inflatables. “We were just wanting to start a family tradition,...
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
KTUL
Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
addictedtovacation.com
The 13 Best Restaurants In Muskogee Oklahoma
Food is one of the most sought-after amenities whenever you visit a new place. That said, let’s look at some good places to eat in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is a city located in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. The city has a population of 38,310 as of 2019 and is the county seat of Muskogee County. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is the home of the historic Five Civilized Tribes and is also known as the “Gateway to the Six Nations.”
KTUL
Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Rescue pup from Tulsa to be featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsan will appear in the 2023 Puppy Bowl. Powder Puff is from Small Paws Animal Rescue and will be competing the game, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 12. The Puppy Bowl highlights animal rescues across the country and the staff members who...
News On 6
Tahlequah Fashion Designers Host Native American Fashion Show
A group of fashion designers in Tahlequah are hosting a Native fashion show this month. The goal is to showcase Native artwork and fashion at home. Even as a young girl, Alyssa Brackett said she picked sewing over sports and dreamed of designing fashion one day. She met Danielle Campbell a few months ago and heard Campbell was looking to show off the work of local designers at a Native fashion show.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Bartlesville holding free yard debris removal week
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Public Works Director Keith Henry announced the City of Bartlesville is holding its next free residential yard debris collection this week of Dec. 5-9. This event is held usually twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, to help Bartlesville solid waste.
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital warning of possible UnitedHealthcare dispute ahead of enrollment deadline
UnitedHealthcare and Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System will be out of network if the two sides do not reach a contract agreement by May 1, 2023, ABC affiliate KTUL reported Dec. 5. The health system sent a letter to UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members informing them of "pending network changes" ahead...
News On 6
Tulsa Hospitals See Increase In Flu Cases; ICU Beds Filling up
Tulsa hospitals said their ICU beds are filling up and the flu is a big reason why. Healthcare workers are also busy with COVID cases and RSV. "We are definitely going to have a worse flu season than we've seen in the last few years,” Saint Francis Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Reetu Singh said.
kjrh.com
Rain Chances Increase Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — Our next storm system approaches from the southwest with a few showers already possible tomorrow morning south of I-40. Rain chances will continue to increase for the rest of us through the afternoon and evening. A few embedded thunderstorms may be possible Wednesday night with locally heavy rain possible. 1" to 2" of rain looks likely along and south of I-44. After what has been a gloomy start to the week, we get a break Thursday afternoon and Friday. We should enjoy a few rays of sunshine as well.
Cherokee Nation Breaks Ground On New $4M Housing Project
The Cherokee Nation has broken ground on a new $4 million housing project for low-income families in Tahlequah. The nation says the "Birdtail Addition" will include 16 rental units once it's completed in 2023. The addition is on Ross Street, across from the new OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and...
publicradiotulsa.org
'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa
A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
KOKI FOX 23
EPA works to cover thousands of tons of radioactive materials found in Broken Arrow with clay
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working to cover thousands of tons of radioactive material found in Broken Arrow. The site sits off Kenosha Street east of the Tractor Supply. Passersby can see a barbed wire fence has been put up around the area to...
KOCO
Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools
Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
Family looking for answers following Tulsa woman's death
Tulsa police arrested 28-year-old Isaias Torres, Jr., on the suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Monica Deleon.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Silver Alert issued for missing Broken Arrow woman
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman from Broken Arrow. Edith Putt was last seen Monday morning at her home on South Birch Avenue. She was wearing an off-white throw, blue and gray pajama pants, navy blue house shoes, and a gray hat.
