Robbinsville, NJ

shorebeat.com

Brick Hosting Annual Christmas Light Decorating Contest

Brick Township is hosting its annual Christmas light contest, and residents have one more week to channel their inner Clark Griswold and get decorating. The township announced the contest this week. Residents can enter by registering online or calling town hall at 732-262-1044. After registering for the contest, residents should send one or two of their best photos (photos only – no videos, the announcement said) of decorations with one’s name and email address to jnapoli@twp.brick.nj.us. The contest is open for entries until Dec. 13.
BRICK, NJ
94.5 PST

The Must-Try Holiday Cocktails Throughout Mercer County, NJ

'Tis the season to drink fun, festive cocktails. I love a theme, so when it's the holidays it's fun to indulge in holiday-ish drinks. Over the next few weeks family and friends will be gathering throughout the Mercer County area to have some holiday fun so I figured I'd put together a little guide for you as to where you can find some festive cocktails.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Bordentown Walking Tours Announces Final Pub Crawl of 2022

It’s officially Bordentown Walking Tours' third and final tour of the year and they’re going out with a bang!. This weekend, their Ghost Story Pub Crawl Tour is on again and it’s not too late to reserve your spot. In this spooky yet festive pub crawl, you’ll be able to have some good drinks and food, all while learning about some of the histories of Bordentown at the same time.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

Slay The Holidays At This Festive Drag Show in Hightstown, NJ

This has got to be the most iconic way to celebrate the holidays this year right in Mercer County, NJ. The holiday season has officially kicked off and there are so many ways to celebrate, but none that look quite like this. I can’t lie, drag shows have got to be one of my top 5 favorite events I’ve ever been to.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey

So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event

Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

