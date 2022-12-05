Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Holiday Fun Santacon is Coming to Seaside Heights, New Jersey
So this is really making the holiday season fun and jolly! A chance to be Santa for a day or an elf if you choose. It's Santacon 2022 and it's happening on December 17th in Seaside Heights. It's a fun day for kids lol 21 and over. So what exactly...
shorebeat.com
Brick Hosting Annual Christmas Light Decorating Contest
Brick Township is hosting its annual Christmas light contest, and residents have one more week to channel their inner Clark Griswold and get decorating. The township announced the contest this week. Residents can enter by registering online or calling town hall at 732-262-1044. After registering for the contest, residents should send one or two of their best photos (photos only – no videos, the announcement said) of decorations with one’s name and email address to jnapoli@twp.brick.nj.us. The contest is open for entries until Dec. 13.
Enter The Hallmark Movie Scene Of Your Dreams in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
This is the coolest Christmas tree in Mercer County, NJ
Check this out. I would absolutely say this is the coolest and most unique Christmas tree in Mercer County. Don't you agree?. Can you tell what it is? It's made up entirely of pizza boxes. Yup, you heard me right, it's a bunch of pizza boxes. How cool is that?
The Must-Try Holiday Cocktails Throughout Mercer County, NJ
'Tis the season to drink fun, festive cocktails. I love a theme, so when it's the holidays it's fun to indulge in holiday-ish drinks. Over the next few weeks family and friends will be gathering throughout the Mercer County area to have some holiday fun so I figured I'd put together a little guide for you as to where you can find some festive cocktails.
This Holiday Photo-Op Is Coming To The Trenton Farmers Market
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the Trenton Farmers Market is spreading some holiday cheer this weekend!. It’s the perfect time to start getting as many pictures of your kids with Santa to slap on the front of your Christmas cards and this is the perfect opportunity!
Bordentown Walking Tours Announces Final Pub Crawl of 2022
It’s officially Bordentown Walking Tours' third and final tour of the year and they’re going out with a bang!. This weekend, their Ghost Story Pub Crawl Tour is on again and it’s not too late to reserve your spot. In this spooky yet festive pub crawl, you’ll be able to have some good drinks and food, all while learning about some of the histories of Bordentown at the same time.
NJ hidden gem: Cozy tavern with a water view and great food
If you're like me, you have passed this place on your way north to Lambertville and maybe never gave it a second look. It's really not a tourist spot. It's a place for locals who know where to get good food and drinks that also has some pretty decent live music from time to time.
Revere Restaurant in Ewing, NJ Helping Middletown Police Give Less Fortunate Kids Christmas
Now this is a WIN, but you have to do it fast. One of the best restaurants in Mercer County, Revere Restaurant in Ewing, is helping the Middletown Police Department once again this year to make sure local, less fortunate children and their families have a great Christmas. I just love this.
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
This Bucks County Town Was Listed as One of the Top Places in the Country to Visit During the Holidays
This town is regarded as one of the best holiday destinations in the country.Photo byiStock. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns was just listed as one of the top Christmas and holiday destinations in the entire country. Stefanie Walduk wrote about the local town in Country Living.
Slay The Holidays At This Festive Drag Show in Hightstown, NJ
This has got to be the most iconic way to celebrate the holidays this year right in Mercer County, NJ. The holiday season has officially kicked off and there are so many ways to celebrate, but none that look quite like this. I can’t lie, drag shows have got to be one of my top 5 favorite events I’ve ever been to.
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event
Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
Popular Shopping Mall Nearby is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the nearby Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
End of an Era: This Legendary Bergen County Ice Cream Shop to Close After Over 88 Years
If you grew up getting ice cream from this shop in Bergen County, this one's gonna hurt!. Bischoff's Confectionery, and old-school, homey ice cream shop that has been in business for over 8 decades, is about to close its doors for good, according to NJ.com. Bischoff's, located at 468 Cedar...
It’s Christmastime, Here Are the 10 Best Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Here are the top 10 you chose, especially at Christmastime. These are the places where you will take family and friends visiting this holiday season. Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the...
Assisted Living Community in Warminster Breaks Ground for 30 New Apartments
One of Bucks County’s best assisted living communities has just reached a major milestone in their growth and aid to local residents. Christ’s Home, an assisted living community with offices in Warminster, recently broke ground for an additional 30 apartments on Dec. 2. The new construction project is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2024.
Ocean County Resident Celebrates 106th Birthday
LAKEWOOD – Join in wishing Harrogate Resident Jeannette Mazur a Happy 106th birthday!. Born on November 23 in Newark and spending most of her life in Union County, Jeannette also lived six years in Iowa and six years in Illinois to be closer to her grandchildren. After high school...
