DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Governor Abbott orders aggressive action against TikTok

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas state agencies are now banned from using the Chinese social media platform TikTok over fears the Chinese Communist Party could get access to critical U.S. information and infrastructure. Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement Wednesday, and he sent letters to Lieutenant Governor Dan...
Democratic Sen. Sinema has registered as an independent

FILE - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing to examine social media's impact on homeland security, Sept. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In 2024 Sinema will be up for reelection. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen....
DPS task force using drones and K9s to track illegal immigrants

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the number of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border continues to rise, Governor Greg Abbott is announcing a new elite task force designed to bring those numbers down. The task force was launched by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and it...
Forbes: People in seven states favor moving to Texas over all others

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new study shows the Lone Star State is a favorite moving destination for people in seven different states. That distinction puts Texas in a first-place tie with Florida, which also boasts seven states with the most people moving in. Forbes Home analyzed state-to-state...
What to know about the high-stakes elections case at the Supreme Court

Members of the Supreme Court sit for a group photo on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images. Washington — “Incredibly disruptive.” Wreaking “havoc.” “Potentially damaging for American democracy.” Those are just some of the characterizations of a legal theory that is at the center of a case set to be argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
ACLU sues Missouri school district over book removal policy

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — The ACLU of Missouri is suing a suburban Kansas City school district over its policy of automatically removing any challenged library material before it is reviewed. The ACLU argues in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that the Independence School District’s current policy violates students’ First...
Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer kneeled on the Black man’s neck was sentenced Friday to 3 1/2 years in prison. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. In exchange, a charge of aiding and abetting murder was dropped. Kueng is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentences will be served at the same time. Kueng appeared at the hearing via video from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined. With credit for time served and different parole guidelines in the state and federal systems, Kueng will likely serve a total of about 2 1/2 years behind bars.
