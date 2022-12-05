Read full article on original website
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court
A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
GOP lawyer made big “mistake” in Supreme Court hearing on elections that could backfire: Attorney
On Wednesday, following oral arguments in the massive Moore v. Harper Supreme Court case that could dramatically change how U.S. elections are conducted, voting rights attorney Marc Elias analyzed a crucial "mistake" made by the Republican-aligned lawyer on his "Democracy Docket" media platform that might cost them the case. The...
KTSA
Governor Abbott orders aggressive action against TikTok
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas state agencies are now banned from using the Chinese social media platform TikTok over fears the Chinese Communist Party could get access to critical U.S. information and infrastructure. Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement Wednesday, and he sent letters to Lieutenant Governor Dan...
KTSA
Democratic Sen. Sinema has registered as an independent
FILE - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing to examine social media's impact on homeland security, Sept. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In 2024 Sinema will be up for reelection. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen....
KTSA
DPS task force using drones and K9s to track illegal immigrants
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the number of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border continues to rise, Governor Greg Abbott is announcing a new elite task force designed to bring those numbers down. The task force was launched by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and it...
KTSA
Forbes: People in seven states favor moving to Texas over all others
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new study shows the Lone Star State is a favorite moving destination for people in seven different states. That distinction puts Texas in a first-place tie with Florida, which also boasts seven states with the most people moving in. Forbes Home analyzed state-to-state...
KTSA
What to know about the high-stakes elections case at the Supreme Court
Members of the Supreme Court sit for a group photo on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images. Washington — “Incredibly disruptive.” Wreaking “havoc.” “Potentially damaging for American democracy.” Those are just some of the characterizations of a legal theory that is at the center of a case set to be argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
KTSA
ACLU sues Missouri school district over book removal policy
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — The ACLU of Missouri is suing a suburban Kansas City school district over its policy of automatically removing any challenged library material before it is reviewed. The ACLU argues in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that the Independence School District’s current policy violates students’ First...
KTSA
North Carolina substation attacks underscore power grid vulnerabilities
A view of the substation while work is in progress as tens of thousands are without power on Moore County after an attack at two substations. Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images. The “deliberate” attack on two North Carolina substations that cut off power for more than 45,000 people is...
Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer kneeled on the Black man’s neck was sentenced Friday to 3 1/2 years in prison. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. In exchange, a charge of aiding and abetting murder was dropped. Kueng is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentences will be served at the same time. Kueng appeared at the hearing via video from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined. With credit for time served and different parole guidelines in the state and federal systems, Kueng will likely serve a total of about 2 1/2 years behind bars.
