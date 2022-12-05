ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjct.org

Bezos donation; Florida Bar Foundation; 'Jacksonville's Architectural Heritage'; 'Elf The Musical'

Jeff Bezos is making a big investment in helping Jacksonville address homelessness. Through the Bezos 1 Families Fund, the Amazon co-founder donated $2.5 million to support efforts by local nonprofit Changing Homelessness to shelter and help people successfully transition out of homelessness. It’s the largest donation the organization has ever...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Gun violence; Milagros at MOCA Jacksonville; What's Good Wednesday

Gun violence targeted Mayor Lenny Curry’s office when his City Hall window was shot at earlier this week. As the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigated the incident, a banner that supports keeping Confederate monuments in public places was flown over Downtown. The group Save Southern Heritage Inc. flew the banner Tuesday, in addition to a similar banner flown over a Jaguars game at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 27.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Yes, Local Artists are Still Making Music Videos. And They’re Worth Watching

It’s been several decades now since MTV’s programming consisted primarily of music videos (and occasionally imbecilic cartoon characters watching music videos). Though the art of — and money devoted to — music videos may have peaked long ago, artists continue to view visual representations of their work as both an extension of their creative pursuit and a worthwhile promotional vehicle for their music.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Jacksonville Beach Elementary evacuated because of bomb threat

Jacksonville Beach Elementary is cleared after a bomb threat caused an evacuation Thursday morning. "All students and staff are safe, and they have returned to the school," a Duval Schools spokesperson said in an email shortly after 11:30 a.m. Students were taken off campus as the gifted and academically talented...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy