Marilou Hill
Marilou Hill, formerly of Newburgh, Indiana, died December 5, 2022, in Zionsville, Indiana. Born March 27, 1931, Mrs. Hill was the youngest of Henry and Golda (Fulkerson) Fowler’s five children. She grew up on the family farm in Eldorado, Illinois, and was a 1948 graduate of Eldorado Township High School.
James Barton “Jim” Cutchin
James Barton "Jim" Cutchin, 79, of Carmi, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born on February 7, 1943, the son of Neal and Lena Belle (Wilkins) Cutchin Jr. Jim married Carol Lee Limpich on December 28, 1963, and she survives. Jim worked as a farmer until retirement. He then went on to work as a custodian at First Baptist Church in Carmi, and drove a bus for Carmi White County Schools. Jim enjoyed hunting and shooting guns with his cousin Stan Cutchin and good friend Brian Thompson. He also loved reading and studying history.
Open Line-ON DEMAND- Trenton Johnson talks plants and pottery at the Conservatory in Norris City
In this episode of Open Line ON DEMAND, Heather talks with Trenton Johnson of Norris City about his new business in Norris City. Johnson, a Norris City native, gives insight on all the different product, services and classes that he offers. Check out The Conservatory on Facebook and be watching for upcoming events!
Frontier Performing Repairs Overnight
Frontier is performing a Fiber Optic Repair tonight. The time frame of the repair is 12am-6am. During this time, LANDLINE 911 calls may be affected. This will NOT affect wireless 911 calling in the Norris City, Omaha or New Haven areas. The exchanges that will be affected are the 378,...
Kueber Arrested Following Chase In Maunie
On December 4th at approximately 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Maunie in reference to an assault that had occurred between James Kueber, an adult female and 2 juvenile females. Deputy Brown was advised while enroute that Kueber had fled his residence on foot with one of the juvenile females into a corn field west of the railroad tracks in Maunie. Due to the weather and how cold it was, Brown was assisted by an Officer with the Carmi Police Department to help locate Kueber and the juvenile in a timely manner. Brown began gathering information from the incident and learned Kueber had allegedly laid hands on all the females involved. an assault complaint was signed against Kueber by the adult female and the mother of one of the juvenile’s. Deputy Brown advised Sheriff Jordan Weiss of the situation and it was advised that a canvas was to be done to locate the two individuals. Sheriff Weiss arrived on scene to assist with the search. Upon arriving on the scene Kueber and the juvenile had been located. Kueber was transported to the White County Jail for assault and endangering a minor. The female juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were evaluated and cleared by EMS. DCFS was contacted and advised of the incident. The female juvenile was released back into the care of family.
Sork and Young Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two local men were sentenced in White County Court yesterday to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 28 year old Levi Sork of Norris City was convicted of Residential Burglary, class 1 felony…he got 6 years. Sork’s case was investigated by the Norris City Police Department. 38 year old Chance Young Fairfield was sentenced to three years for Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, a class 2 felony. Young was investigated by the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force. Both individuals were represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Denton Aud prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge.
Three Norris City Residents Arrested On White County Warrants
On November 28th, Officer Kody Jones with the Norris City Police Department went to 401 Conger Street to serve a warrant on 31 Roger L Conner. Conner was wanted on the warrant for Domestic Battery/Disorderly Conduct. Conner was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $750. Conner paid bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in White County Court on January 9th at 10 a.m.
Marsh To Serve On The Board Of Fire And Police Commissions
The Carmi City Council met for the first of their two monthly meetings Tuesday evening at City Council Chambers. The board approved the 2023 Carmi Library Budget, as well as an ordinance for the levy assessment of property tax by the City of Carmi for the fiscal year 2022, an ordinance abating the 2022 tax levy for payment to the City of Carmi general obligation bonds series 2022A and 2022B. Also approved was Chris Marsh to be on the Board of Fire and Police Commissions. There were no reports and or updates from the Mayor or standing committees. There were no visitors or executive session. The next meeting of the Carmi City Council will be December 20th at 5:30 p.m.
