Boulder, CO

Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders' Top Player, Makes Decision On His Future

By Milo Taibi
 3 days ago

© Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's been a busy week for Deion Sanders. The former multi-sport star not only cemented his role as the Colorado Buffaloes' new coach , but landed Winston Watkins Jr. as a top recruit.

And if a social media clip making the rounds from this weekend is any indication, Sanders isn't done bringing premier talent to the program.

In a live video that was screen recorded by Twitter user @JakeDNVR , Jackson State Tigers standout Travis Hunter appeared to confirm his move to Colorado, saying "I'm coming, coach."

Further bolstering the case that Hunter will transfer to Colorado was a social media post he published Sunday. In it, Hunter appears to be celebrating Watkins Jr. making the move to Sanders' program.

A native of Georgia, Hunter would enter join the Buffaloes with significant familiarity with Sanders' coaching process. A former number one overall recruit in the nation, Hunter spent the first season of his collegiate career with the Sanders-coached Jackson State Tigers.

He was a duel-threat weapon, being used on defense as a cornerback and offense at wide receiver. Defensively, he nabbed a pair of interceptions recorded 14 total tackles, while finding the end zone on offense three times.

A seemingly transcendent talent, Sanders bringing Hunter along to Colorado could be a positive omen for his tenure with the Buffs.

Comments / 50

DmoneySwift
3d ago

OF COURSE he is. He was the #1 recruit last year. He ONLY went to JS because of PRIME! At those PWI there’s more DIVERSITY and the AMENITIES are superior to an HBCU. Not to mention the BOOSTERS have DEEPER pockets than an HBCU. Ever watch the movie BLUE CHIPS? Those Brothers get all types of BECKY LOVE! 😜👌🏾👍🏾✊🏾🤩🤑

Reply(1)
15
Travis Chapman
3d ago

This is not the football I knew back in the day.. Your loyalty is to a school not a coach or player. Sad!

Reply(10)
12
Eric Johnson
3d ago

Keep pushing forward Coach Prime. Get as many 4 and 5 stars as you need and contend for a national championship in 2 years.

Reply(1)
5
 

