Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders' Top Player, Makes Decision On His Future

It's been a busy week for Deion Sanders. The former multi-sport star not only cemented his role as the Colorado Buffaloes' new coach , but landed Winston Watkins Jr. as a top recruit.

And if a social media clip making the rounds from this weekend is any indication, Sanders isn't done bringing premier talent to the program.

In a live video that was screen recorded by Twitter user @JakeDNVR , Jackson State Tigers standout Travis Hunter appeared to confirm his move to Colorado, saying "I'm coming, coach."

Further bolstering the case that Hunter will transfer to Colorado was a social media post he published Sunday. In it, Hunter appears to be celebrating Watkins Jr. making the move to Sanders' program.

A native of Georgia, Hunter would enter join the Buffaloes with significant familiarity with Sanders' coaching process. A former number one overall recruit in the nation, Hunter spent the first season of his collegiate career with the Sanders-coached Jackson State Tigers.

He was a duel-threat weapon, being used on defense as a cornerback and offense at wide receiver. Defensively, he nabbed a pair of interceptions recorded 14 total tackles, while finding the end zone on offense three times.

A seemingly transcendent talent, Sanders bringing Hunter along to Colorado could be a positive omen for his tenure with the Buffs.