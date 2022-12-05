Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 things New Yorkers want for the holidays
As the holidays draw near, New Yorkers are thinking about what they want and crafting their personal wish lists to give to Santa (or their loved ones). Aside from the game tickets, designer bags, video games and clothes, there’s a lot that Gothamites would love to have this season from the city itself, from cleaner sidewalks to snow!
Iconic comedy club Carolines on Broadway will officially close before 2023
We're sadly reporting that legendy Times Square comedy club Carolines on Broadway, which has been in operation for 40 years, will close to the public before the end of the year. The announcement was just made public on Carolines' official Instagram account. "After 30 wonderful years at our location in...
A giant moving sculpture is lighting up Lincoln Center’s fountain
New York City is the most linguistically diverse place in the world with more than 700 languages spoken here. A new massive, moving sculpture installed on Lincoln Center’s Josie Robertson Plaza celebrates that diversity in an intriguing way. In their piece, artist Es Devlin incorporated 700 glowing cords to...
MTA employees will no longer sit inside those glass token booths
Earlier this week, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officials announced that the last few remaining station token agents will no longer be sitting behind those now-legendary glass booths but, instead, will start interacting with New Yorkers more directly. You can expect the agents to assist riders with disabilities and seniors, help...
Pretend I’m a Tourist: The one where I fly and I cry
It was bound to happen. I’m a cancer (astrologically and on society) who breaks down at the cringiest mention of father-child stuff or queer love, so I was bound to cry on one of these NYC tourist attractions. I just had no way of predicting RiseNY would be the first.
This NYU student throws secret dance parties inside an NYC barbershop
What were you up to while in college? Partying, of course, but perhaps not while also kicking off a pretty awesome business plan that takes advantage of both the city we call home and students' propensity to blow off some steam while dancing. Current New York University (NYU) sophomore recording...
Check out the seasonal specials at Time Out Market New York
In New York City, the holiday season is one of the busiest, buzziest, action-packed times of the year. You want to see the tree, bask in the lights, catch some topical entertainment and pop into a pop-up. And all of these offerings are all over the place, across boroughs and through the subway. Brooklyn’s Time Out Market, however, has oodles of options all under one roof.
Step into famed painter Edward Hopper’s NYC life with this mind-bending new map
New York City's rapid changes can feel dizzying at times, a feeling Edward Hopper captured decades ago in his paintings chronicling the developing city. With those paintings on view in a landmark exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art, the museum has now launched a digital map plotting 20 NYC locations Hopper painted alongside contemporary photos of the sites. While some places Hopper painted haven’t changed much (like the regal Queensboro Bridge), other places have vanished completely (like the lavish Sheridan Theater Hopper painted in 1937).
The Broadway Show Globes are back in Times Square for the holiday season
For three years now, the arrival of massive Broadway-themed snow globes smack-dab in the middle of Times Square has functioned as a sort of kick-off to the holiday season. The project was first imagined by Times Square Alliance “as a celebration of Broadway design for live theater and to encourage people visiting the [area] to see a show while here,” explains TJ Witham, vice president of communications at the Time Square Alliance. Since then, the presentation has turned into a go-to destination as the weather turns colder, with Broadway aficionados pondering about which shows should get the snow globe treatment each year.
Stomp is closing after nearly 30 years Off Broadway
The long-running Off Broadway percussion show Stomp, which has entertained and mildly deafened audiences at the East Village's Orpheum Theatre since 1994, will come to an end early next year. Producers announced today that the New York production will go out with a final bang on January 8, 2023. After...
10 of Alicia Keys’s favorite spots in New York City
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was born and raised in NYC, so you know she’s got a full lineup of favorite spots. Keys was born in Hell’s Kitchen in 1981 and was raised in Harlem, where she got to grow up around prestigious institutions like the Apollo Theater and the National Black Theater.
Let me tell you—these are the NYC food and drink stories you might have missed in 2022
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako argued that all the good cocktails already exist.
Here's what coming to The Met in 2023, including a major Van Gogh exhibit
For the first time in more than a century, two of Van Gogh's most beloved paintings—"Wheat Field with Cypresses" and "The Starry Night"—will be on display together in a new exhibition at The Met in the summer of 2023. The show, titled "Van Gogh's Cypresses," will be the...
Tasty recipes by refugees and immigrants in NYC are featured in this new cookbook
Recipes for pierogies, borscht, aloo gobi, pozole, mücver and many more delicious dishes get their due in this new cookbook written by refugees and immigrants, including some who live in New York City. Nonprofit Felt Education published the cookbook A World of Yum, which is now available for $30....
Experience an NYC winter ‘ONEDERLAND’ in the nation's tallest skyscraper
Perched at the top of the nation's tallest skyscraper, One World Observatory is used to taking it up a notch—literally. And this year, they're doing just that again with a delightful holiday experience aptly titled ONEDERLAND. This newly opened, mountaintop-inspired display brings a cozy chalet lounge, gingerbread cafe and...
NYC is hiring a ‘rat czar’ that’ll be paid up to $170,000 a year
Talk about an odd job: the Mayor's Office is currently looking for a "rat czar" to, according to an official job posting, "fight the real enemy—New York City's relentless rat population." Technically called a Director of Rodent Mitigation, the new employee will be paid an annual salary of between...
The church that was destroyed during the 9/11 attacks has officially reopened
Over two decades ago, Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at 130 Liberty Street in downtown Manhattan was destroyed during the 9/11 attacks. Specifically, planes hijacked by Al Qaeda crashed into the landmark and caused the South Tower of the Trade Center to collapse. The destruction, in turn, buried the church.
How to become a lifeguard at a NYC public pool or beach
Although we're in the midst of the holiday period, we're delighted to report that lifeguard recruitment sessions for the summer 2023 beach and outdoor pool season in NYC are kicking off. Given the fact that the city suffered from a dearth of lifeguards last year, we're here to urge you to start thinking about potentially enrolling sooner rather than later!
The cozy winter igloos at City Winery are back for the season
Among the plenty of heated huts, chalets and greenhouses that pop up across town as the weather turns frigid, we must admit that City Winery's igloos are some of our favorites—and they're officially back for the season!. Folks can now schedule their visits at both City Winery's Wine Garden...
This beautiful new piano bar is opening on the Lower East Side
We have a prediction: this will be the winter of piano bars—and we're not upset about it. After all, what's more comforting than cozying up indoors with a top-notch cocktail in hand while swaying to the rhythm of a perfectly played piano tune?. That's the exact sort of feeling...
