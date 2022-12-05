ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 things New Yorkers want for the holidays

As the holidays draw near, New Yorkers are thinking about what they want and crafting their personal wish lists to give to Santa (or their loved ones). Aside from the game tickets, designer bags, video games and clothes, there’s a lot that Gothamites would love to have this season from the city itself, from cleaner sidewalks to snow!
Check out the seasonal specials at Time Out Market New York

In New York City, the holiday season is one of the busiest, buzziest, action-packed times of the year. You want to see the tree, bask in the lights, catch some topical entertainment and pop into a pop-up. And all of these offerings are all over the place, across boroughs and through the subway. Brooklyn’s Time Out Market, however, has oodles of options all under one roof.
Step into famed painter Edward Hopper’s NYC life with this mind-bending new map

New York City's rapid changes can feel dizzying at times, a feeling Edward Hopper captured decades ago in his paintings chronicling the developing city. With those paintings on view in a landmark exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art, the museum has now launched a digital map plotting 20 NYC locations Hopper painted alongside contemporary photos of the sites. While some places Hopper painted haven’t changed much (like the regal Queensboro Bridge), other places have vanished completely (like the lavish Sheridan Theater Hopper painted in 1937).
The Broadway Show Globes are back in Times Square for the holiday season

For three years now, the arrival of massive Broadway-themed snow globes smack-dab in the middle of Times Square has functioned as a sort of kick-off to the holiday season. The project was first imagined by Times Square Alliance “as a celebration of Broadway design for live theater and to encourage people visiting the [area] to see a show while here,” explains TJ Witham, vice president of communications at the Time Square Alliance. Since then, the presentation has turned into a go-to destination as the weather turns colder, with Broadway aficionados pondering about which shows should get the snow globe treatment each year.
Let me tell you—these are the NYC food and drink stories you might have missed in 2022

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako argued that all the good cocktails already exist.
How to become a lifeguard at a NYC public pool or beach

Although we're in the midst of the holiday period, we're delighted to report that lifeguard recruitment sessions for the summer 2023 beach and outdoor pool season in NYC are kicking off. Given the fact that the city suffered from a dearth of lifeguards last year, we're here to urge you to start thinking about potentially enrolling sooner rather than later!
