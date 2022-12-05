ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Infatuation

Chicago's Best New Restaurants Of 2022

We spent the year looking for the best new restaurants across Chicago. This is where you’ll find them. Plenty of restaurants have opened in Chicago over the past year, and a lot have been big, boring places that serve dishes we’ve seen before while listening to the same generic club music playing in the background. Not the 12 restaurants listed here. When people ask which exciting new places they should go to next, these are the spots we recommend.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location

The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
CHICAGO, IL
mymcmedia.org

Governor-Elect Moore, Government Leaders Join Annual Minority Legislative Breakfast

Elected officials and local organizations representing minorities gathered Thursday morning at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center for the 22nd annual Minority Legislative Breakfast, which was back in-person after three years. The annual event is hosted by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County (AACC-MC), the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
blockclubchicago.org

CPS Abruptly Removes Bronzeville Principal, Another Administrator, But Won’t Say Why

BRONZEVILLE — Two Dunbar Career Vocational Academy administrators have been suspended pending a misconduct investigation, Chicago Public School officials said. District leaders removed principal Gerald Morrow and director of culture Marva Nichols from their posts Friday. Myron Hester, the district’s Chief of Schools for network 17, told parents and...
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

