ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football: Tracking which Tigers enter the 2023 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE - LSU football had 10 players selected in last year's NFL Draft. Only the national champion, Georgia, had more players selected. It's a strange fact, given that LSU went just 6-7 last season. LSU, given its relative youth, likely won't have that many players selected this offseason when...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football safety Jay Ward declares for the NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE — LSU football starting safety Jay Ward has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Wednesday. However, Ward told WAFB he will play for No. 16 LSU (9-4) in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue (8-5) on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida. Ward had 54...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Congressman Troy Carter elected regional whip

Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter of the second district was unanimously elected to the leadership position of Regional Whip in a vote conducted by members of the Democratic Caucus. Louisiana is a part of Region 7, which includes the states of Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Kim Mulkey breaks silence on Brittney Griner after release from Russia: 'God is good'

Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony Thursday as part of a prisoner swap orchestrated between the United States government and the Russians. The former Baylor superstar who led the 2012 national championship-winning team and was one of Kim Mulkey's best players during her time with the Bears is in U.S. custody and has been stateside for the first time since being detained in Russia since February.

Comments / 0

Community Policy