Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football: Tracking which Tigers enter the 2023 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU football had 10 players selected in last year's NFL Draft. Only the national champion, Georgia, had more players selected. It's a strange fact, given that LSU went just 6-7 last season. LSU, given its relative youth, likely won't have that many players selected this offseason when...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Snubbed?! Yes, but Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy finalist omission is no shock | Toppmeyer
No college football quarterback outperformed Hendon Hooker throughout late September and October. He was sublime in Tennessee's win against Florida, a cool customer in a road triumph at LSU and played to his peak in an upset of Alabama. Unfortunately for Hooker, the Heisman Trophy remains an award in which...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football safety Jay Ward declares for the NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE — LSU football starting safety Jay Ward has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Wednesday. However, Ward told WAFB he will play for No. 16 LSU (9-4) in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue (8-5) on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida. Ward had 54...
Takeaways from Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski's Press Conference
Purdue football's search for its next head coach is underway, and athletic director Mike Bobinski discusses the direction of the program. Brian Brohm will serve as interim head coach for the Boilermakers, with Mark Hagen set to call the defense.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Congressman Troy Carter elected regional whip
Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter of the second district was unanimously elected to the leadership position of Regional Whip in a vote conducted by members of the Democratic Caucus. Louisiana is a part of Region 7, which includes the states of Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Kim Mulkey breaks silence on Brittney Griner after release from Russia: 'God is good'
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony Thursday as part of a prisoner swap orchestrated between the United States government and the Russians. The former Baylor superstar who led the 2012 national championship-winning team and was one of Kim Mulkey's best players during her time with the Bears is in U.S. custody and has been stateside for the first time since being detained in Russia since February.
