wegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars fandom still salty about this once-proud villain being reduced to a joke

Over the past few years we’ve seen countless Star Wars shows, spin-offs, and sequel films that either blow our minds or leave us wanting more — and that’s not a good thing. It’s true that Disney has given us some truly inspired storytelling through shows like The Mandalorian or Tales of the Jedi, but then you have certain aspects of the Sequel trilogy that make us want to jump into the Sarlacc pit. General Hux? We’re looking at you.
HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Daredevil’ star Vincent D’Onofrio weighs in on GMA3 anchor scandal

National TV news reporting show GMA3 found itself on the wrong end of the news cycle recently after it was revealed that co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were having an affair. The pair were recently pulled from the show, and now even Daredevil baddie Vincent D’Onofrio is chiming in.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’ continues to break records after that ‘Wednesday’ meme

Netflix’s latest breakout success likely needs to introduction, with Wednesday continuing to make waves around the world and spinning off into various social media trends, arguably one of the most viral of those being Wednesday’s already-iconic dance scene being retooled into a TikTok dance with Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” as the backdrop.
wegotthiscovered.com

TIME names its Icon of the Year, and the people couldn’t agree more

Every once in a while an entertainer comes along that is truly different, someone who has the ability to change the way audiences see things, but, who is she? She is an icon. She is a legend. She is the moment. She is Michelle Yeoh. The Malaysian action star and all around badass has been named TIME’s Icon of the Year and we only have one thing to say. It’s about damn time. For real, is there anything this woman can’t do?

