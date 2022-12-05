Read full article on original website
Star Wars fandom still salty about this once-proud villain being reduced to a joke
Over the past few years we’ve seen countless Star Wars shows, spin-offs, and sequel films that either blow our minds or leave us wanting more — and that’s not a good thing. It’s true that Disney has given us some truly inspired storytelling through shows like The Mandalorian or Tales of the Jedi, but then you have certain aspects of the Sequel trilogy that make us want to jump into the Sarlacc pit. General Hux? We’re looking at you.
An ingenious action-packed horror that audiences utterly detested fights for streaming survival
If you’ve got a soft spot for bullet-riddled action movies, blood-drenched horrors, and are the sort of person who pays attention to what the critics think, then you’d be well within your rights to consider taking the plunge and checking out last year’s Death Valley. After all,...
That huge ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cameo was kept secret from even the star’s family
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had plenty of surprises and twists during its long two-and-a-half-hour run time, however, one of the biggest was a cameo that takes place right before the film’s third act. If you haven’t yet seen the film we suggest you check it out before reading on...
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
‘Daredevil’ star Vincent D’Onofrio weighs in on GMA3 anchor scandal
National TV news reporting show GMA3 found itself on the wrong end of the news cycle recently after it was revealed that co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were having an affair. The pair were recently pulled from the show, and now even Daredevil baddie Vincent D’Onofrio is chiming in.
Zoey Deutch On Her New Movie "Something From Tiffany's," Filming In NYC, And Auditioning For "The White Lotus"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
An infamous remake that lost $150 million and caused colossal controversy hasn’t gotten any less polarizing
Disney’s production line of live-action remakes are about as safe, sterile, and risk-free as blockbuster cinema can possibly be, so it was incredible to see 2020’s Mulan come perilously close to causing widespread controversy at almost every turn. If it wasn’t the criticism being aimed in the direction...
Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’ continues to break records after that ‘Wednesday’ meme
Netflix’s latest breakout success likely needs to introduction, with Wednesday continuing to make waves around the world and spinning off into various social media trends, arguably one of the most viral of those being Wednesday’s already-iconic dance scene being retooled into a TikTok dance with Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” as the backdrop.
TIME names its Icon of the Year, and the people couldn’t agree more
Every once in a while an entertainer comes along that is truly different, someone who has the ability to change the way audiences see things, but, who is she? She is an icon. She is a legend. She is the moment. She is Michelle Yeoh. The Malaysian action star and all around badass has been named TIME’s Icon of the Year and we only have one thing to say. It’s about damn time. For real, is there anything this woman can’t do?
