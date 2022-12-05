Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
News & notes: Michigan TE Erick All sets visit, more transfer portal offers
Two days after formally entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal, Michigan tight end Erick All already has a visit lined up. All will travel to Iowa City on Thursday for a three-day official visit at the University of Iowa, he revealed Wednesday afternoon on social media. The Hawkeyes...
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker signing with Cleveland Browns
ALLEN PARK -- The Cleveland Browns are signing linebacker Reggie Ragland, who played 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, from Las Vegas’ practice squad. Ragland appeared in every game while earning six starts during his lone season with the Lions. He had 52 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits after signing as a free agent fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old was last spotted with the New York Giants, playing 17 games and starting nine times last season.
He did it! Michigan’s Brayden Lape makes it all the way into ‘The Voice’ finals
He was the youngest of the 16 finalists and is a very inexperienced singer, but that didn’t stop this small-town Michigan teen from a rare achievement. 16-year old Brayden Lape has made it into the finals on “The Voice.”. Lape, who is from Grass Lake near Jackson, learned...
Dungeon of Doom: Should Detroit build around Jared Goff? Plus James Houston talks debut
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have won four of their last five games and are playing meaningful December football for the first time in five years. Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have Ben Johnson’s offense producing at a high level. And the youthful defense continues to make plays and induce optimism. Oh, yeah, first-round rookie wideout Jameson Williams also made his NFL debut last week. And the final player promoted to the roster from this year’s draft class, James Houston, has three sacks through his first two games (and only 17 snaps).
