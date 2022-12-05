ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Your MassDOT Plow Names Are Hilarious

If they use even one of the MassDOT plow names you suggested, we’ll consider it a big win for the ROCK 92.9 listening audience. Last week, Boston.com reported that MassDOT is running a contest to name some of the plows in their fleet. Boston.com’s Peter Chianca writes:. Apparently...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Is It Illegal To Stop At A Yield Sign In Massachusetts?

If I don't have to come to a complete stop anytime I'm driving, I absolutely will not. I'm sure most don't love stopping either. Road rage is a problem in this country and if anyone breaks the rules of the road here in Massachusetts, even for a second, people get really upset. Honking horns, obscene gestures, you get the idea.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts Will Distribute More MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

The holidays are here and if you need some extra cash, we have some optimistic news as some money will be reaching Bay State residents pockets during this time of inflation and rising prices. The office of State Auditor recently completed a review of net tax revenue reports as a surplus of almost 3 million dollars is available and tax payers will reap the benefits from this amount of overage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont

A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
COLRAIN, MA
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts

So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Mass. is the second most expensive state to own a dog, Pettable says

Massachusetts is the second most expensive state in the U.S. to own and take care for a dog, according to Pettable. Pettalbe, an organization that pairs people with physicians who prescribe emotional support animal letters, divided the average dog ownership costs by food, pet insurance, vet visits, vaccines and neutering/spaying for each state, the organization said. To calculate the average cost of dog ownership in each state the Pettable complied and analyzed data in various states.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect More Snowfall

Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Springfield, MA
