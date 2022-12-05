Read full article on original website
Dangerous driving habits rise in the Northeast, AAA report shows
After years of progress, it seems as if the Northeasterners are faulting back to their old dangerous driving habits. A new report from AAA shows that speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving and driving under the influence increased in the Northeastern region from 2020 to 2021. The most alarming figure was...
rock929rocks.com
Your MassDOT Plow Names Are Hilarious
If they use even one of the MassDOT plow names you suggested, we’ll consider it a big win for the ROCK 92.9 listening audience. Last week, Boston.com reported that MassDOT is running a contest to name some of the plows in their fleet. Boston.com’s Peter Chianca writes:. Apparently...
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
Is It Illegal To Stop At A Yield Sign In Massachusetts?
If I don't have to come to a complete stop anytime I'm driving, I absolutely will not. I'm sure most don't love stopping either. Road rage is a problem in this country and if anyone breaks the rules of the road here in Massachusetts, even for a second, people get really upset. Honking horns, obscene gestures, you get the idea.
Massachusetts Will Distribute More MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
The holidays are here and if you need some extra cash, we have some optimistic news as some money will be reaching Bay State residents pockets during this time of inflation and rising prices. The office of State Auditor recently completed a review of net tax revenue reports as a surplus of almost 3 million dollars is available and tax payers will reap the benefits from this amount of overage.
Boston Globe
A new ranking names the top Mass. supermarkets for price and quality. Do you agree?
Boston.com wants to know your go-to grocery store, and why you love it. There are a lot of takeaways from Consumer Checkbook’s new ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts. But there’s one common denominator we think we can all agree on: It’s tough to beat the Basket. That’s...
Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont
A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts
So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
Who is Responsible If a Snow Plow Hits Your Mailbox in Massachusetts?
It's that time of year in Massachusetts and as soon as our first snowstorm hits, the plows are out in full force. Department of Public works trucks in cities and towns across Massachusetts are out on what feels like a weekly and sometimes daily basis getting ready for, or cleaning up after snowstorms.
Lack of road safety laws in Mass. is ‘dangerous,’ analysts say
Massachusetts was one of only nine states to earn a "dangerous" rating in a new report. When it comes to road safety laws, Massachusetts lags behind many other states, according to a new report. The Bay State was among only nine states to earn a “dangerous” rating by Advocates for...
Road safety analysts put Massachusetts in “danger” zone
Massachusetts is one of nine states in the country to rank in the lowest category for highway and roadway safety, partially because of its resistance to heightened seatbelt enforcement and use of ignition locks for all impaired driving offenders, a new report concluded.
One-time payment of $500 coming from the state of Massachusetts
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does $500 sound to you right now? Well, if you live in Massachusetts, you very likely could be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.
Mass. is the second most expensive state to own a dog, Pettable says
Massachusetts is the second most expensive state in the U.S. to own and take care for a dog, according to Pettable. Pettalbe, an organization that pairs people with physicians who prescribe emotional support animal letters, divided the average dog ownership costs by food, pet insurance, vet visits, vaccines and neutering/spaying for each state, the organization said. To calculate the average cost of dog ownership in each state the Pettable complied and analyzed data in various states.
wgbh.org
Renters who do nothing wrong still get evicted. Should they have the chance to wipe their records clean?
Deborah Shearer’s landlord wanted to make renovations to the Hyde Park house that Shearer and her family had rented for decades, so he took them to court to evict them. “That’s how we ended up in the eviction court, because we got served with an eviction notice,” Shearer recalled. “But we weren’t evicted.”
Here are the best Christmas tree farms in Mass., according to readers
Christmas tree farms across Massachusetts are heating up the tree-selling competition this season, with multiple farms offering wide varieties of unique add-ons and perks to their customers’ Christmas tree-choosing experiences.
Massachusetts fishing, hunting licenses set to increase cost in 2023
The cost of hunting or fishing licenses in Massachusetts is set to increase next year.
Massachusetts Question 2 on regulation of dental insurance becomes law, goes into effect in 2024
Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin has signed Question 2 into law on Wednesday, which was approved by voters in the state in November.
nepm.org
New enrollment for fuel assistance has doubled already in western Massachusetts
This winter, western Massachusetts residents are in for some whopping heating bills, as the region heavily relies on natural gas and oil. For some, government assistance programs could help. The federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, can help certain households pay their heating bills during the winter and spring.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect More Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
WCVB
Proposed regulation could force some Massachusetts homeowners to replace septic systems
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is proposing creating a new type of nitrogen-sensitive area — something that could impact thousands of septic system homeowners across Cape Cod. The proposal aims to reduce the amount of nitrogen leaching into waterways, primarily from homes with septic...
