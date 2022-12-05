Read full article on original website
Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie
If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
Habitat for Humanity Kicks off Holly Days Fundraiser
Greater Erie Habitat for Humanity has kicked off its Habitat Holly Days. People are invited to its ReStore location where various traditional Christmas displays are setup using products donated by ReStore and put together by their construction teams. All the proceeds will be used to help buy building materials for...
Rudy Daniels, man in Methodist Tower mural, passes away
Rudy Daniels, the man depicted on the eight-story mural on Methodist Towers in Erie, has passed away at the age of 74. Daniels was a resident at Methodist Towers. In 2019, organizers and the artist who created the mural selected Daniels as the subject. Patrick Fischer, executive director of Erie Arts and Culture, said the […]
Model Railroad Display Helps Celebrate Holidays & History
It's an early December tradition in the Crawford County community of Spartansburg. Ron and Connie Sitterley show off their model trains as part of the town's holiday celebration called 'Christmas in Spartansburg.' The event was held over the weekend and draws people from miles around. "It's just for their entertainment,”...
Local dog saves family from house fire in April
Four deer harvested on final day of regulated deer …. Four deer harvested on final day of regulated deer hunt at Presque Isle State Park. Four local suspects charged in fatal shooting at …. Four local suspects charged in fatal shooting at Erie rental home nearly one year later. Exclusive:...
7 Deer Taken in Annual Hunt at Presque Isle State Park
A total of seven deer were taken in Presque Isle State Park's annual two-day deer hunt. Three doe were harvested Wednesday, which turned out to be foggy. Hunters took one doe, one buck, one antlerless male and one button buck on Thursday. It helps maintain what park leaders say is...
Temporary closure announced for Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced that the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access will be closed to the public for the near future. According to the PFBC, the Crooked Creek Happy Valley Road Access, which provides fishing access to Crooked Creek in Springfield Township, Erie County, will be temporarily […]
Erie’s first Underground Railroad station to get historical marker
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another Erie intersection soon will sport a historical marker. The marker will be placed at the northeast corner of the intersection of Parade and East 12th streets. It’s the location of Erie’s first Underground Railroad station. The “Ford Station” of Erie began in 1811 and continued until 1836. It was the only Erie […]
Family speaks out, says rescue dog saved them from house fire
They’re man’s best friends and a local family said their rescue dog saved their lives when a fire broke out in their home. Darice and Dennis Stroup of Spring Creek adopted Chloe, a 5-year-old chihuahua pug mix, in April from the Erie Humane Society. “She’s just so protective of me, I’d tell you, she’d take […]
Local homeowner’s Christmas lights strike similarity to ‘Clark Griswold level’
Correction: The house is located on Amherst Road. Driving down Amherst Road in Erie you might be star-struck by a familiar-looking house. Every holiday season for the past seven years, Fred Wienecke has been decorating his home, located at 4526 Amherst Rd., to look like the Clark Griswold house in the movie “Christmas Vacation”. Folks […]
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
Pet of the Day 12/6/22
Honey came to us as a stray so we don’t have background information for her. She got her name because she is super sweet. Unfortunately, Honey is positive for heartworm and lyme, but she is under treatment for both. She will be spayed as soon as possible. Honey is a typical hound who loves to be outside using her nose and her voice. She also has a healthy appetite. Honey seems to do well with other dogs, but she would like to meet any other dogs in the household prior to adoption. If this gorgeous girl seems like the one for you, apply today! Visit Honey at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Jamestown Fire Department Receives Donation For Smoke Alarms
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Fire Department has received a $2,000 dollar donation to purchase smoke detectors for the agency’s Fire Prevention Outreach Program. The donation was given to city hall by Rand Machine Products, a custom/contract manufacturing company located at 2072 Allen Street Extension...
Millcreek Mall is a Place to Make Memories: Giving You the Business
There's a place where you can get your hair done, some shopping tackled, get a tattoo and then have a bite to eat. That's just some of the amenities all in one place at the Millcreek Mall. Karrie George grew up going to the Millcreek Mall as a kid, now...
State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
Glide Down a Rainbow at This New York Nighttime Snow Tubing Destination
Experience the feel of the wind on your face and the thrill of speed as a kaleidoscope of color explodes all around you at this incredible glow tubing adventure in New York. Pack a bag and make a weekend out of it because just a few hours away is an adorable little town of Clymer in Chautauqua County which is where you’ll find the Peek'n Peak Resort and one of the best spots to go snow tubing in all of New York state with the super fun Lunar Lights.
Units Respond to Report of Structure Fire on Grant Street in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units responded to a possible structure fire in Franklin on Wednesday morning. According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for a possible structure fire at 802 Grant Street in Franklin, Venango County. Franklin Fire...
More than 400 vehicles to be auctioned off by Commonwealth, Dec. 13
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Commonwealth agencies will auction off some 450 vehicles next week. The auction will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 588 Firehouse Road in Grantville. Some of the auctioned vehicles include police-seized vehicles: a 2014 Ford Taurus, a 2011 BMW X5, a 2007 Lincoln MKV, a 2001 Chrysler […]
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
