Washington, DC

Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance since hammer attack

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Paul Pelosi was cheered at the Kennedy Center Sunday night during his first public appearance since being attacked in his San Francisco home by a hammer-swinging assailant in late October.

Both Pelosi and his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, drew a standing ovation at the Washington D.C. event, where musicians Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, and U2 were feted along with actor George Clooney and composer Tania León.

The 82-year-old businessman required brain surgery after alleged attacker David DePape broke into the Pelosis’ west coast home on Oct. 28 and demanded to see the leading Democratic lawmaker, who was in Washington, D.C. at the time. Pelosi also suffered an injured hand during the assault. He wore a fedora and a glove on Sunday. A full recovery is expected.

Pelosi acknowledged the Kennedy Center audience with a smile and a wave. Also in attendance at the Kennedy Center Honors event were President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and showbusiness personalities including Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Sean Penn, Garth Brooks and LL Cool J.

DePape, who was arrested by police the morning Pelosi was injured, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including attempted murder. He is said to be a conspiracy theorist who entered the home to harm the House Speaker.

Speaker Pelosi said last month that she would step away from a leadership role in the House of Representatives, where she has served since 1987. Her role as House Speaker comes to an end in 2023 when Republicans take over the legislative branch they won on Nov. 8.

Daily News

