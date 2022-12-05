Read full article on original website
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
South Carolina prosecutors reveal alleged motive in Murdaugh murder case
Alex Murdaugh sits in court with his legal team, including attorney Margaret Fox, in court last summer. Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service/Getty Images. Alex Murdaugh sits in court with his legal team, including attorney Margaret Fox, in court last summer. Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service/Getty Images.
Slain Idaho Students’ Neighbor Says He Heard Scream Night of Massacre
A man who lives near the home where four University of Idaho students were slain in bed last month says he heard a scream around the time police suspect the mass homicide took place. Inan Harsh, 30, told the Idaho Statesman that he was returning home around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 from his job as a cook in Moscow, Idaho, when he heard a scream from the direction of the students’ house. Harsh said he didn’t think much of it at the time, chalking the noise up to a house party. “After what happened, I’ve definitely had second thoughts,” Harsh said. “Maybe it was not a party sound. I’m not sure what good it does for them now.” Harsh did not initially tell cops about the scream but since has, he said, adding that he’s not certain what exact house the scream came from. Despite Harsh’s tip and thousands of others, investigators have yet to identify a motive, potential suspect, or find the knife that was used to kill Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle.Read it at Idaho Statesman
Family of victim in 'Serial' case seeks new court hearing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An attorney requested a new hearing on Friday on the motion that led to the release of Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” already has been overturned. Steve Kelly, an attorney for the family of victim Hae Min Lee, filed the request in a legal brief in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the state’s second-highest court. The new hearing would require the prosecutor to present any evidence supporting the motion and give Young Lee, who is Hae Min Lee’s brother, the right to challenge the evidence and present his own. The filing said Lee “lacked notice and a meaningful opportunity to participate,” and was excluded from a legal proceeding ”at which the state’s attorney and circuit court apparently decided the outcome.”
Fox News crew witnesses dramatic human smuggling busts by Texas authorities
Texas Department of Public Safety stopped a number of illegal immigrants seeking to escape into the U.S. interior this week, amid a historic number of gotaways.
NYC luxury designer Fred Castleberry jailed for owing $390K in child support
Looking flash isn’t a substitute for cash. Suave New York bespoke suit designer Fred Castleberry was jailed in Texas recently over almost $400,000 in unpaid child support. Disagreeing with his F.E. Castleberry brand’s motto — “The better you dress, the worse you can behave” — a Parker County judge ordered the Creative Director’s arrest in October after years of irregular or non-payment of child support and missed court dates, documents obtained by The Post show. Despite his upper-class image on Instagram, where he hawks suits for thousands of dollars alongside $550 handmade English loafers to his 80,000 followers, Castleberry, 41, remained...
Michigan judge tosses charges against former governor in Flint water crisis -AP
Dec 9 (Reuters) - A Michigan judge on Friday dismissed charges against former Governor Rick Snyder in connection with the Flint water crisis, several months after the state Supreme Court ruled that grand jury indictments returned in the case were invalid, the Associated Press reported.
