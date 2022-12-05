ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Day” game were:

5-9-9-0-5, Wild: 1

(five, nine, nine, zero, five; Wild: one)

