ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Numbers Midday” game were:

5-2-5-6

(five, two, five, six)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for robbing NH, MA banks

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for six bank robberies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, taking more than $25,000 total. Eric Mohan, 48, received a 57-month federal prison sentence on Thursday. He had pleaded guilty to the crimes in September. Prosecutors said in February, Mohan first robbed a Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire using a demand note. He robbed a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, and then two other credit unions in New Hampshire. He was arrested in April after the Federal Bureau of Investigation had identified his vehicle and tracked him to a credit union in New Hampshire. Prosecutors said while being arrested, Mohan dropped a bag containing more than $10,000 and a demand note.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Associated Press

JetBlue and American Airlines Add More Flying in New York and Boston as Northeast Alliance Brings New Choices to Travelers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines today announced they are further increasing competition for travelers in the Northeast with the addition of a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023. The new flying – which includes many routes with limited competition today – is made possible through JetBlue and American’s innovative and effective Northeast Alliance (NEA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005122/en/ Next year, the NEA will fly nearly 300 daily departures from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and will serve 49 of the top 50 global markets. Across New York’s three major airports, the NEA will fly more than 500 daily departures in 2023, as well as nearly 200 daily departures in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy