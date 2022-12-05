Read full article on original website
Related
Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors.
Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by just...
U.S. Should Be More Concerned About Deflation Than Inflation, According To Some Economic Observers
Outside of the Great Depression in the early 1930s and for a very short period during the nation’s economic collapse in 2008 and 2009, the United States has not seen an extended period of the economic phenomenon known as deflation. And while the U.S. has seen unprecedented inflationary conditions...
Rocket Lab USA Is Ready For Liftoff, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB with a price target of $10.00. Dedicated space companies have had a tough 2022, including Rocket Lab, said the analyst. Space firms that listed in 2021 are down a median 66%...
Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst
VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Jack Dorsey's Block Co-Leads $2M Investment In Africa-Based Renewable Bitcoin Miner
Gridless said that it has secured a $2 million seed investment round, led by Stillmark, a Bitcoin BTC/USD-focused venture capital firm and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc SQ. What Happened: Gridless said in a statement that the “investment will support the company’s further expansion of bitcoin mines across...
Amid Strained Relations With Xi Jinping's China, US Approves Sale Of $428M In Spare Parts To Boost Taiwan's Stretched Air Force
The U.S. approved the potential sale of $428 million in aircraft parts to help Taiwan's air force amid rising tensions with China in the Taiwan Strait. “The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s aerial fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats while providing defensive and transport capabilities critical to regional security,” the U.S. Defense Department said.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
188K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0