KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash Ball
03-05-12-27, Cash Ball: 1
(three, five, twelve, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
Lucky For Life
15-19-20-38-48, Lucky Ball: 15
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
0-3-8
(zero, three, eight)
Pick 3 Midday
9-6-3
(nine, six, three)
Pick 4 Evening
6-5-6-8
(six, five, six, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
5-5-0-5
(five, five, zero, five)
Powerball
35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
Comments / 0