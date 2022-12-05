Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
kidsburgh.org
6 Pittsburgh miniature train displays kids love at the holidays
The holidays bring so many beautiful sights. One favorite among many kids: Pittsburgh’s miniature train displays. Here are some wonderful ones you’ll want to see:. The Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum Holiday Show. It’s the time all Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum volunteers wait for each year –...
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From Pittsburgh
Though it may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of music, Pittsburgh has actually produced some pretty big names in the industry. From jazz and blues to rock and rap, Pittsburgh has a little bit of everything when it comes to musical talent.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
kidsburgh.org
What’s it like to be a teenage immigrant in Pittsburgh? Check out episode 5 of ‘From the Source’
What’s it like to be a teen who immigrated to Pittsburgh, or a teen being raised by immigrant parents here?. This week on the “From the Source” podcast by PublicSource, host Jourdan Hicks sits down with Pittsburgh Allderdice High School senior Sam Alawadhi to talk about the challenge — and the gifts — of having intersecting identities. Sam is a Yemeni and an American, and he shares his thoughts on his peers’ understanding of the concept of culture.
Monroeville couple continue toy-collecting tradition
This Santa Claus is about as real as it gets. Pete Colangelo might not have a flying sleigh or workshop full of elves. And instead of the North Pole, he lives in Monroeville. But each year, and he and his wife, Carol, make deliveries that put plenty of smiles on young faces.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’
Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh doctor’s new novel explores opioid addiction in the South Side
Since the start of the opioid crisis in the early 1990s, cities like Pittsburgh have been working hard to address the epidemic and warn people of the dangers of addiction. While some medical professionals are conducting research and interventions, Dr. Steven L. Orebaugh, an anesthesiologist at UPMC, is spreading awareness to a wider audience through his second novel, “The Stairs on Billy Buck Hill.”
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Fairy ‘Godmother’ Oversaw the Transformation of this Mount Washington Beauty
Sometimes a thorn in the side can become a rose — enhancing everything around it. Take for instance, the beauty that has grown from 404 Eureka St. When Godmother Properties took over the Mount Washington home in 2018, it appeared ready for foreclosure. The two-story home had white vinyl siding that had turned to gray and in front was a street-level garage with rickety wooden doors. Inside, the 110-year-old home’s former beauty had been lost to years of neglect.
pittsburghmagazine.com
New Pubs Open on the North Side and Lawrenceville, One Has Its Own Cemetery
Monterey Pub on the North Side gets a lot of regulars — including one who is possibly buried in the backyard. Discovered in the basement of the century-old building, her tombstone now stands like a forgotten Halloween decoration in the small outdoor area. Barely legible due to time and the elements, it belongs to a woman named Josephine Malara who died in 1919. When the lights flicker inside the bar, the staff raises a toast to “Mother,” the most prominent word on the old monument.
New Pittsburgh Courier
IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE? Community outraged over brazen killings
4-YEAR-OLD KAARI THOMPSON was killed in a shooting near Lincoln and Lemington avenues, Dec. 1. Her mother,Temani Lewis, was also shot, and died a few days later. ‘Who would shoot a 4-year-old?’ asks aunt of Kaari Thompson. In talking about the gun violence in Pittsburgh, there are some who...
pghcitypaper.com
We Want the Funk Festival brings legendary music acts to Pittsburgh
We Want the Funk Festival wants to prove that “funk is timeless and is at home everywhere.” That’s according to a statement about the event, set to unfold across two days full of performances from “chart-toppers to R&B-fusion groups to solo vocalists.”. Now in its fourth...
Over $211 in scratch-off prizes claimed in PA last month
The top prize of $5 million was sold in Allegheny County, one prize of $3 million was also sold in Allegheny County along with a $1 million prize.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Grinch’s Whoville Pop-Up Bar at Hilton Garden Inn University Place
The Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh University Place in Oakland is turning green (and red) for the holidays with the return of its Whoville holiday pop-up bar. The restaurant and bar areas have been magically transformed into a “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” wonderland of festive lighting and decorations. Much like a holiday lights themed attraction, but better with Grinch-themed cocktail and food menus.
Yinzer Elf on a Shelf for sale this Christmas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're looking for a holiday gift for someone who loves everything Pittsburgh, here's something that might be perfect for them.You've heard of the elf on the shelf, but this is the Yinzer Elf on a Shelf.Delightfully, he has a mullet, of course he's wearing black and gold, holding a Terrible Towel, and wearing a 'Stillers' foam finger.It sells for $24.99 and supports local nonprofits including Animal Friends.The Yinzer Elf was created by Larry Richert, Jim Krenn, and Rob Rogers, who also created a line of Yinzer Elf Christmas cards.The cards sell for $5.
wtae.com
Retired Pittsburgh's Action Sports anchor Guy Junker recognized by Allegheny County Council
Months after he retired from WTAE, former Pittsburgh’s Action Sports anchor Guy Junker was honored with a special proclamation recognizing his 44 years in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting. The Allegheny County Council honored the Baldwin native's excellence in sports journalism in radio, TV and newspapers. Take a look at the...
