Pittsburgh, PA

abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
kidsburgh.org

6 Pittsburgh miniature train displays kids love at the holidays

The holidays bring so many beautiful sights. One favorite among many kids: Pittsburgh’s miniature train displays. Here are some wonderful ones you’ll want to see:. The Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum Holiday Show. It’s the time all Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum volunteers wait for each year –...
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
Ted Rivers

3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh

If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
kidsburgh.org

What’s it like to be a teenage immigrant in Pittsburgh? Check out episode 5 of ‘From the Source’

What’s it like to be a teen who immigrated to Pittsburgh, or a teen being raised by immigrant parents here?. This week on the “From the Source” podcast by PublicSource, host Jourdan Hicks sits down with Pittsburgh Allderdice High School senior Sam Alawadhi to talk about the challenge — and the gifts — of having intersecting identities. Sam is a Yemeni and an American, and he shares his thoughts on his peers’ understanding of the concept of culture.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’

Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh doctor’s new novel explores opioid addiction in the South Side

Since the start of the opioid crisis in the early 1990s, cities like Pittsburgh have been working hard to address the epidemic and warn people of the dangers of addiction. While some medical professionals are conducting research and interventions, Dr. Steven L. Orebaugh, an anesthesiologist at UPMC, is spreading awareness to a wider audience through his second novel, “The Stairs on Billy Buck Hill.”
Ted Rivers

7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Fairy ‘Godmother’ Oversaw the Transformation of this Mount Washington Beauty

Sometimes a thorn in the side can become a rose — enhancing everything around it. Take for instance, the beauty that has grown from 404 Eureka St. When Godmother Properties took over the Mount Washington home in 2018, it appeared ready for foreclosure. The two-story home had white vinyl siding that had turned to gray and in front was a street-level garage with rickety wooden doors. Inside, the 110-year-old home’s former beauty had been lost to years of neglect.
pittsburghmagazine.com

New Pubs Open on the North Side and Lawrenceville, One Has Its Own Cemetery

Monterey Pub on the North Side gets a lot of regulars — including one who is possibly buried in the backyard. Discovered in the basement of the century-old building, her tombstone now stands like a forgotten Halloween decoration in the small outdoor area. Barely legible due to time and the elements, it belongs to a woman named Josephine Malara who died in 1919. When the lights flicker inside the bar, the staff raises a toast to “Mother,” the most prominent word on the old monument.
New Pittsburgh Courier

IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE? Community outraged over brazen killings

4-YEAR-OLD KAARI THOMPSON was killed in a shooting near Lincoln and Lemington avenues, Dec. 1. Her mother,Temani Lewis, was also shot, and died a few days later. ‘Who would shoot a 4-year-old?’ asks aunt of Kaari Thompson. In talking about the gun violence in Pittsburgh, there are some who...
pghcitypaper.com

We Want the Funk Festival brings legendary music acts to Pittsburgh

We Want the Funk Festival wants to prove that “funk is timeless and is at home everywhere.” That’s according to a statement about the event, set to unfold across two days full of performances from “chart-toppers to R&B-fusion groups to solo vocalists.”. Now in its fourth...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Grinch’s Whoville Pop-Up Bar at Hilton Garden Inn University Place

The Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh University Place in Oakland is turning green (and red) for the holidays with the return of its Whoville holiday pop-up bar. The restaurant and bar areas have been magically transformed into a “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” wonderland of festive lighting and decorations. Much like a holiday lights themed attraction, but better with Grinch-themed cocktail and food menus.
CBS Pittsburgh

Yinzer Elf on a Shelf for sale this Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're looking for a holiday gift for someone who loves everything Pittsburgh, here's something that might be perfect for them.You've heard of the elf on the shelf, but this is the Yinzer Elf on a Shelf.Delightfully, he has a mullet, of course he's wearing black and gold, holding a Terrible Towel, and wearing a 'Stillers' foam finger.It sells for $24.99 and supports local nonprofits including Animal Friends.The Yinzer Elf was created by Larry Richert, Jim Krenn, and Rob Rogers, who also created a line of Yinzer Elf Christmas cards.The cards sell for $5. 
