Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:
2-5-7-5, Wild: 1
(two, five, seven, five; Wild: one)
