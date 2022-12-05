Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Midday’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Midday” game were:
8-3-5, SB: 9
(eight, three, five; SB: nine)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Midday” game were:
8-3-5, SB: 9
(eight, three, five; SB: nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0