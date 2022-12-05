PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
06-10-19-28-33
(six, ten, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Cash4Life
25-36-50-59-60, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: two)
Match 6 Lotto
02-15-17-25-26-41
(two, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $530,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
Pick 2 Day
5-5, Wild: 1
(five, five; Wild: one)
Pick 2 Evening
5-9, Wild: 6
(five, nine; Wild: six)
Pick 3 Day
6-6-1, Wild: 1
(six, six, one; Wild: one)
Pick 3 Evening
7-5-1, Wild: 6
(seven, five, one; Wild: six)
Pick 4 Day
2-5-7-5, Wild: 1
(two, five, seven, five; Wild: one)
Pick 4 Evening
9-5-8-7, Wild: 6
(nine, five, eight, seven; Wild: six)
Pick 5 Day
5-9-9-0-5, Wild: 1
(five, nine, nine, zero, five; Wild: one)
Pick 5 Evening
5-5-3-9-3, Wild: 6
(five, five, three, nine, three; Wild: six)
Powerball
35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
Treasure Hunt
04-05-21-24-29
(four, five, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
