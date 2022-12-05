PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

06-10-19-28-33

(six, ten, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Cash4Life

25-36-50-59-60, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: two)

Match 6 Lotto

02-15-17-25-26-41

(two, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $530,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Pick 2 Day

5-5, Wild: 1

(five, five; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

5-9, Wild: 6

(five, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Day

6-6-1, Wild: 1

(six, six, one; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

7-5-1, Wild: 6

(seven, five, one; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Day

2-5-7-5, Wild: 1

(two, five, seven, five; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

9-5-8-7, Wild: 6

(nine, five, eight, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Day

5-9-9-0-5, Wild: 1

(five, nine, nine, zero, five; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

5-5-3-9-3, Wild: 6

(five, five, three, nine, three; Wild: six)

Powerball

35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000

Treasure Hunt

04-05-21-24-29

(four, five, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000