ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged strangulation following an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. officers contacted the suspect in the 1800 block of Southeast Giles Street. Officers learned the 26-year old had allegedly chocked the victim while she was lying on the ground in the garage. The victim claimed that she couldn’t breathe or scream for help when he had his hand on her throat and was afraid for her life.
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR VIOLATION AMOUNT OF DRUGS
A Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and cited for a violation amount of drugs b y Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 4:15 p.m. the 34-year old was contacted in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers learned there was a warrant for the suspect’s arrest. The man was allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.
DCSO JAILS MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just after 2:40 p.m. the 60-year old suspect and a victim got into a verbal argument in the 1000 block of Dairy Loop Road in the Lookingglass area. The suspect allegedly starting getting in the victim’s face and proceeded to poke the victim in the chest a couple of times.
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he want to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged burglary on Tuesday. A DCSO report said just after 7:15 p.m. 42-year old Wilbert Shilts was taken into custody in the 3000 block of Highway 99 South in Green. He had allegedly gotten into a vehicle, spray painted a vehicle, broke into a shop building and took a gas can and a string trimmer.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER EARLY MORNING CHASE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a chase early Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 2:00 a.m. officers knew that the 33-year old had a warrant for his arrest. They snuck up a hill to his camp near the 1100 block of Northeast Crescent and found him outside his tent.
DCSO JAILS TRANSIENT FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS, AND FOR WARRANTS
A transient was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after an incident in the 4300 block of Garden Valley Road, west of Roseburg. A DCSO report said at 7:20 a.m. the 28-year old was at a business allegedly stealing pennies and asking for lighters. Eventually he became a nuisance and when an employee gave him a lighter in hopes that he would leave, the suspect allegedly threw the lighter.
MAN JAILED FOR 22 WARRANTS, CITED FOR DRUG POSSESSION
A Washington state man was jailed for 22 warrants and cited for drug possession by Roseburg Police Tuesday night. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. 37-year old Joseph Alexander was contacted in a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. He was allegedly found to have 20 failure to appear warrants for his arrest, between three different local police agencies. There were also 2 warrants for his arrest out of Washington state.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged criminal trespass on Monday night. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. and officer contacted the 31-year old in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson, with trash scattered around him. The officer determined that the 31-year old was a city expulsion violator on his third warning.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED THEFT OF FRUIT AND CHIPS
A Roseburg man was jailed after the alleged theft of fruit and chips on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:10 p.m. an officer contacted a 65-year old outside of Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The store manager said the suspect had taken a bag of chips and an orange. When the officer talked with the accused, he had orange peel scattered around him. The suspect said he only stole the orange out of spite after the manager came out and took the bag of chips that he had initially stolen.
Eugene bookkeeper suspected of tax theft, police seek additional victims
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for additional victims of alleged embezzlement of tax money by a Eugene bookkeeper, police said Thursday. On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant on 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout’s bookkeeping business Eugene Tax Service Inc. Police said Stout does payroll for a number...
Eugene police arrest man who reported stolen items he was not allowed to own
EUGENE, Ore. – A man who reported several items as stolen that he wasn’t legally allowed to own was put in jail after willingly meeting police to discuss the alleged burglary, Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, on November 4, Matthew Caine Garner, 48, filed a...
Man arrested after emergency notification, SWAT team deployment, Eugene police report
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after police had to deploy a SWAT team to coax him out of his apartment Tuesday night, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, officers heard a report of a physical dispute between a man and a woman at about 7:42 p.m. on December 5 at an apartment on Roosevelt Bouleveard. Officers said they arrived to that the woman had left the apartment, but they established probable cause to arrest the man for domestic assault. However, police said that the man came out of the apartment, saw officers, and went back inside and refused to come out.
Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT
A Roseburg woman was jailed, following an alleged theft on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 3:45 p.m. an officer contacted the 27-year old after a store owner in the 2200 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard said the suspect concealed a sweater into her bag and didn’t attempt to pay for it when she paid for other items during checkout.
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN TWICE IN 24 HOURS
Roseburg Police arrested a man twice in 24 hours over the weekend. An RPD report said Saturday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old for being in Stewart Park after hours. During the contact, officers learned the man had a warrant. He was taken into custody, but released Sunday.
Woman arrested after allegedly driving through retaining wall, EPD reports
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges including reckless driving and hit-and-run after allegedly driving through a retaining wall and running from the scene Saturday night, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a house on Quaker Street at about 7:25 p.m. on December 3. Police...
Police asking potential victims of embezzlement by Eugene tax business to come forward
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking local businesses who may have been the victims of embezzlement by a Eugene bookkeeper to come forward. In a news release, Eugene Police says the Financial Investigations Unit is investigating 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout, who operates Eugene Tax Service Inc. Stout "failed to make tax payments for two separate business customers since 2019, but she was still collecting their tax money. She is reported to have taken money out of the business customers’ paychecks and directly deposited the funds to her own personal account, failing to upload funds to the state and federal websites, then spending the money."
