Brady Drogosh went out in style. The Warren De La Salle High School quarterback had just two incomplete passes among 23 attempts in his final high school football game, a 52-13 victory over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 final. Drogosh left the game with 10:35 left in the fourth quarter and the Pilots leading by 39 points. De La Salle fans gave him an ovation, saluting Drogosh’s 21-of-23 performance that produced 249 yards and two touchdowns plus 152 rushing yards that led to three more scores.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 58 MINUTES AGO