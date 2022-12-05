ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Five sent to hospital after I-240, Getwell crash

CORRECTION: This story has been updated with corrected information from the Memphis Police Department. Police initially said the woman who was ejected from the vehicle was killed at the scene. They now say she was not killed in the crash. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in the hospital after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Multiple people injured in ‘domestic’ shooting in Olive Branch

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured. Police responded to a shooting on Asbury Place around 10 p.m. Thursday. According to OBPD, they found each victim with gunshot wounds. Officers believe this was a domestic incident. It is unclear...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Police identify victim killed in I-240 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on I-240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night. Police say that at 9:34 p.m., North Main Station officers responded to a man-down call at I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit. There, officers found Curtis Hayes lying on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Children caught on camera stealing packages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Evergreen Historic District say a pair of elementary school students have been busy this week stealing packages and other items from outside their homes. Several thefts along North Parkway, Evergreen, Stonewall, and Angelus were caught on camera. In one video, you can see two young boys casing a house. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 suspects wanted for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened in East Memphis on Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the burglary at 10:45 a.m. on Park Avenue. Officers were advised that the victim had left her home and later received a call from her...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, but he went free on bond in court Thursday. The boyfriend told police that before the shot was fired, Cedric Dotson went on the attack using a stick. Detectives say the attack happened in November […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis high school senior fatally struck while walking home from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the three pedestrians killed on Tuesday was an 18-year-old Trezevant High School senior. The Memphis Police Department says Aaliyah Dalton was killed on Range Line Road Tuesday night while walking in the road before she was fatally struck. Dalton’s aunt says she was part...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found dead in abandoned vehicle in river bottoms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead at the Wolf River bottoms in Northeast Memphis on Tuesday. Around 1 a.m., police say they responded to a call near Wells Station and Chelsea Avenue and found a woman inside an abandoned vehicle at the river bottom. Police say the woman was 41 years old. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot after intervening in attempted theft of neighbor’s car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A good Samaritan is in critical condition after police say he was shot after intervening when he saw suspects allegedly trying to steal his neighbor’s car. Police say that around midnight on Friday, Dec. 2, the concerned neighbor saw an older model gold Chevrolet Tahoe...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Driver beaten after fatally striking woman in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was fatally struck by a car while walking in Frayser Tuesday evening. Police say that at 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on Range Line Road where the woman was found dead. Police say that the driver stayed on the scene. Police...
MEMPHIS, TN

