FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Man fed up with slow police response after car break-in, carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is calling on the city to make changes after it took two and a half hours for police to respond when his car was broken into, and a woman’s car was stolen at a neighborhood Kroger on Tuesday. Herbert Phillips said he went into the store at the intersection of […]
Video shows Memphis man detained at his home after being accused of stealing car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Imagine being detained at your own house for no reason. That’s what a North Memphis man said happened to him Wednesday morning. Cell phone video shows Memphis police detaining Joshua Clark after he asked for a badge number. “I have paperwork to this car. It...
Five sent to hospital after I-240, Getwell crash
CORRECTION: This story has been updated with corrected information from the Memphis Police Department. Police initially said the woman who was ejected from the vehicle was killed at the scene. They now say she was not killed in the crash. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in the hospital after […]
Multiple people injured in ‘domestic’ shooting in Olive Branch
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured. Police responded to a shooting on Asbury Place around 10 p.m. Thursday. According to OBPD, they found each victim with gunshot wounds. Officers believe this was a domestic incident. It is unclear...
Man dies after crash with parked car outside Dollar Tree in Shelby County, authorities says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man died after crashing into a parked car outside of a Dollar Tree in southeast Shelby County, authorities said. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported about 4:20 p.m. Thursday that a vehicle was traveling east on Shelby Drive when it left the road and hit the parked car in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree.
Multiple people shot during domestic incident in Olive Branch, police say
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — FOX13 is working to gather more details after multiple people were shot Thursday night in Olive Branch. Olive Branch Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 6100 block of Asbury Place just before 10 p.m. Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds. The...
Amazon driver carjacked at gunpoint with ‘pink gun’ in Crosstown area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in the Crosstown area Thursday night. Police say that the van was taken while the driver was en route on Faxon Avenue. Police say no one was injured. The van was later found at the intersection of North...
Police identify victim killed in I-240 shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on I-240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night. Police say that at 9:34 p.m., North Main Station officers responded to a man-down call at I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit. There, officers found Curtis Hayes lying on...
Children caught on camera stealing packages
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Evergreen Historic District say a pair of elementary school students have been busy this week stealing packages and other items from outside their homes. Several thefts along North Parkway, Evergreen, Stonewall, and Angelus were caught on camera. In one video, you can see two young boys casing a house. […]
Video shows Family Dollar workers holding thief in chokehold after stealing from store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video that has gone viral on Facebook shows a wild sequence of events unfolding inside of a Memphis Family Dollar store. It started when five people tried to steal merchandise from a Family Dollar on Jackson Avenue. Video, captured by a customer, shows the group...
2 suspects wanted for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened in East Memphis on Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the burglary at 10:45 a.m. on Park Avenue. Officers were advised that the victim had left her home and later received a call from her...
Man accused of chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, but he went free on bond in court Thursday. The boyfriend told police that before the shot was fired, Cedric Dotson went on the attack using a stick. Detectives say the attack happened in November […]
Memphis high school senior fatally struck while walking home from school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the three pedestrians killed on Tuesday was an 18-year-old Trezevant High School senior. The Memphis Police Department says Aaliyah Dalton was killed on Range Line Road Tuesday night while walking in the road before she was fatally struck. Dalton’s aunt says she was part...
Woman found dead in abandoned vehicle in river bottoms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead at the Wolf River bottoms in Northeast Memphis on Tuesday. Around 1 a.m., police say they responded to a call near Wells Station and Chelsea Avenue and found a woman inside an abandoned vehicle at the river bottom. Police say the woman was 41 years old. No […]
Man shot after intervening in attempted theft of neighbor’s car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A good Samaritan is in critical condition after police say he was shot after intervening when he saw suspects allegedly trying to steal his neighbor’s car. Police say that around midnight on Friday, Dec. 2, the concerned neighbor saw an older model gold Chevrolet Tahoe...
Neighbor shot by car thief, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital Friday night after he questioned two people who were trying to steal a vehicle in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it was around midnight on December 2 when a gold Chevrolet Tahoe parked in...
Suspects snatched grocery store cash registers before leading officers on chase, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, GA. - Police in Douglasville said they arrested 22-year-old and 21-year-old suspects accused of stealing grocery store cash registers before leading officers on a high-speed chase. Police said 22-year-old Diamond Hill and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Gardner, both from Memphis, are charged with robbery after a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy...
Police: Driver beaten after fatally striking woman in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was fatally struck by a car while walking in Frayser Tuesday evening. Police say that at 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on Range Line Road where the woman was found dead. Police say that the driver stayed on the scene. Police...
Midtown apartment complex still without heat, hot water 2 weeks after CO leak
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenants at The Venue apartment complex in Midtown Memphis want answers after being without heat and hot water for two weeks. A carbon monoxide leak forced tenants out of their homes in November. In total, five people were hospitalized, including one firefighter. Four pets were also...
Video shows man wanted for stealing lottery tickets at gunpoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a local gas station. The robbery happened Dec. 6 at a Mapco at 1691 Poplar Ave. around 3:36 a.m. Officers were told that a man with a handgun walked into the Mapco...
