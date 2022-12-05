RI Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

15-19-20-38-48, Lucky Ball: 15

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Numbers Evening

9-4-3-0

(nine, four, three, zero)

Numbers Midday

5-2-5-6

(five, two, five, six)

Powerball

35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000

Wild Money

02-09-16-26-34, Extra: 5

(two, nine, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-four; Extra: five)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

