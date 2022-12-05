RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
15-19-20-38-48, Lucky Ball: 15
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
Numbers Evening
9-4-3-0
(nine, four, three, zero)
Numbers Midday
5-2-5-6
(five, two, five, six)
Powerball
35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
Wild Money
02-09-16-26-34, Extra: 5
(two, nine, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-four; Extra: five)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
