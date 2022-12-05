ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE Team Emirates add Enve, Continental and new aero cockpits to 2023 Shimano-equipped Colnago bikes

By Stephen Farrand
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6juu_0jY77ymG00

UAE Team Emirates will make a number of key component changes for 2023 alongside their move from Campagnolo to Shimano groupsets, opting to use Enve wheels, Continental tyres, new carbon fibre one-piece cockpits created by Colnago and Pissei clothing.

Cyclingnews revealed in October that Tadej Pogačar and his teammates will switch from Campagnolo to Shimano groupsets in 2023, with Jumbo-Visma also making major changes by ending their long-term relationship with Shimano to use SRAM components.

Team mechanics have been building the 2023 UAE Team Emirates bikes in recent weeks, with Colnago and the team set to reveal their full 2023 equipment next Monday during their training camp in Alicante, Spain.

Colnago revealed five prototype models of the new bike - known only as the Prototipo - during the summer, with rider feedback during the Tour de France helping to design the final mould and lay-up. The new bike will be unveiled next Monday, with Cyclingnews attending the event and the UAE Team Emirates training camp. The bike's model name remains unconfirmed.

Last week, UAE Team Emirates announced they will use Tuscan clothing brand Pissei in 2023 - a change away from Gobik, used in 2022 - with riders already measured for custom-tailored race clothing.

Cyclingnews understands that the team has opted to make other equipment changes for 2023 as they work to win the Tour de France for a third time in four years, after Pogačar was defeated by Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma in 2022. Italian website Tuttobiciweb has also reported on the changes.

The 2023 Colnago bikes will be equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets , with UAE Team Emirates opting to use Enve wheels and Continental tyres, swapping away from Italian brands Campagnolo and Pirelli respectively. It is believed that during time trial events, the team will also be using Princeton Carbonworks wheels. These are recognisable for their wave-like sinusoidal rim profile and were made famous by Ineos Grenadiers, who regularly use them instead of Shimano in both road and time trial events.

As part of the new bike set-up, the team will move away from Italian cockpit manufacturer, Deda, as Colnago will provide its own integrated aero carbon fibre cockpits with the new bike.

Porsche was so impressed by this electric bike brand’s tech that it bought the company

Greyp makes a small range of electric bikes, including two models which it calls its eSUVs. They’re designed as do-it-all electric bikes that are as capable for commuting as for multi-day treks and leisure rides, both on road and on gravel trails and include features like an integrated rack and lighting and a high capacity battery.
