tigersroar.com

The End of the Road: Latrella Jackson Road to Graduate

Pandemics, projects, and plenty of deadlines over a course of four years have finally led Latrella Jackson to the end of the road as she is only a few days away from graduating. To be accepted into college is a huge accomplishment by most people’s standards, and finishing is an...
SAVANNAH, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

Economic Forecast 2023: Law, higher education, banking, hospitality and residential real estate and nonprofits

Finding and keeping qualified workers remains among the primary economic issues facing Northeast Florida business leaders in 2023, continuing their concerns from 2022. Uncertainty, including the question of a recession, underlies the challenges. Northeast Florida leaders offer their insight into how they plan to take on the challenges of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Local Youth of the Year Receives Free Car through Boys & Girls Clubs

Local Jacksonville teen and 2022 Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida Laniya Flowers recently received a surprise life-changing gift of a Nissan Altima for her 19th birthday. On Dec. 1, an unsuspecting Flowers arrived at Greg’s Auto Collision Center in St. Augustine with her...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: DeWitt Cooper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For this week’s Teacher of the Week, we are going into a musical theater classroom at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. Mr. Dewitt Cooper is being recognized for adding to the rich history of arts at the school. It doesn’t take long to spot...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

RainSoft distributor A&B Marketing buys Southpoint area building

Jacksonville-based A&B Marketing Inc., the area distributor for RainSoft water treatment systems, paid $3 million to buy an office-showroom in the Southpoint area. A&B Marketing bought the 19,272-square-foot building on 1.55 acres at 6930 Bonneval Road from Jacksonville-based New Vision Properties Inc. The structure was built on 1.55 acres. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation host Hope for the Holidays tonight at TPC Sawgrass

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation hosts Hope for the Holidays tonight, December 8, at TPC Sawgrass between 6 and 7:30 p.m. The annual event, now in its 11th year, is inviting everyone to help pack more than 5,000 food bags for distribution to Duval and St. Johns County families considered food-insecure. With additional support from AT&T, Feeding Northeast Florida, Conagra Bands, PepsiCo and Target, the bags will provide food in the tune of 5,000 holiday meals to families Tabitha Furyk described as “those needing it the most.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nonprofit distributes food to Jacksonville residents in need

JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank, is distributing food to residents in the greater Jacksonville area who are in need this Friday and Saturday. More than 3.9 million families are suffering from food insecurity in Florida, and this nonprofit works to combat that statistic. Residents...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City permits Insa Jacksonville dispensary at former Black Creek Outfitters

Former specialty outdoor retailer Black Creek Outfitters is becoming Insa Jacksonville, a cannabis products company founded in Massachusetts with four Florida locations. The city issued a permit Dec. 7 for Commercial Restaurant and Retail Construction of Havana to build-out 10,125 square feet at a cost of almost $1.28 million. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bank OZK renovating Mandarin office

The city issued a permit Dec. 7 for iConstructors LLC of Tampa to renovate a Mandarin office building for Bank OZK at a construction cost of $830,907. Bank OZK, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, bought the building at 12250 San Jose Blvd. from 121 Financial Credit Union for $2 million in a sale that closed Oct. 12, 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Imeson Landing Business Park adding two North Jacksonville warehouses

Imeson Landing Business Park is adding its last two buildings in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing construction permit applications for shell Buildings 400 and 500, totaling 128,400 square feet at a combined project cost of $7.5 million. Arco Design/Build is the contractor for the structures on 24.24 acres at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast High School student says she was hit by car at crosswalk near school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once again, the crosswalk woes near First Coast High School return. We've been talking to parents, students, and city leaders about the issue for years. Tuesday, a student was hit by a car and that student says she’s the second person to be hit in the last few weeks. She says the person who hit her didn't wait for police to arrive. First Coast News requested a police report.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

City of Jacksonville, 1061 Line St., contractor is Precision Playgrounds-Jax Inc., Westside Park playground installation, $84,309. Reserve at Heron Cove, 9329 Scaup Way, contractor is All Weather Contractors Inc., pool repair, $50,000. Government. Jacksonville Aviation Authority, 2400 Yankee Clipper Drive, contractor is Balfour Beatty Construction LLC, 47,000 square feet, Jacksonville...
