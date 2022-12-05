Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, toursZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violationsDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
tigersroar.com
The End of the Road: Latrella Jackson Road to Graduate
Pandemics, projects, and plenty of deadlines over a course of four years have finally led Latrella Jackson to the end of the road as she is only a few days away from graduating. To be accepted into college is a huge accomplishment by most people’s standards, and finishing is an...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Economic Forecast 2023: Law, higher education, banking, hospitality and residential real estate and nonprofits
Finding and keeping qualified workers remains among the primary economic issues facing Northeast Florida business leaders in 2023, continuing their concerns from 2022. Uncertainty, including the question of a recession, underlies the challenges. Northeast Florida leaders offer their insight into how they plan to take on the challenges of the...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Local Youth of the Year Receives Free Car through Boys & Girls Clubs
Local Jacksonville teen and 2022 Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida Laniya Flowers recently received a surprise life-changing gift of a Nissan Altima for her 19th birthday. On Dec. 1, an unsuspecting Flowers arrived at Greg’s Auto Collision Center in St. Augustine with her...
Teacher of the Week: DeWitt Cooper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For this week’s Teacher of the Week, we are going into a musical theater classroom at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. Mr. Dewitt Cooper is being recognized for adding to the rich history of arts at the school. It doesn’t take long to spot...
Fireworks on campus of Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology prompt lockdown, DCPS says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fireworks set off on the campus of Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology led to the campus being locked down on Wednesday morning, Duval County Public Schools said. The district said “everyone remained safe” but “it did cause a major security concern at the school.”...
Jacksonville Daily Record
RainSoft distributor A&B Marketing buys Southpoint area building
Jacksonville-based A&B Marketing Inc., the area distributor for RainSoft water treatment systems, paid $3 million to buy an office-showroom in the Southpoint area. A&B Marketing bought the 19,272-square-foot building on 1.55 acres at 6930 Bonneval Road from Jacksonville-based New Vision Properties Inc. The structure was built on 1.55 acres. The...
Duval, Nassau, St. Johns school districts announce schedule changes due to Hurricane Nicole closures
Northeast Florida school districts have announced some schedule changes to the rest of the school year due to weather-related closures from Hurricane Nicole. DCPS shared the following updates to its school calendar, which were approved by the School Board on Tuesday:. End of 2nd grading period went from Dec. 16...
The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation host Hope for the Holidays tonight at TPC Sawgrass
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation hosts Hope for the Holidays tonight, December 8, at TPC Sawgrass between 6 and 7:30 p.m. The annual event, now in its 11th year, is inviting everyone to help pack more than 5,000 food bags for distribution to Duval and St. Johns County families considered food-insecure. With additional support from AT&T, Feeding Northeast Florida, Conagra Bands, PepsiCo and Target, the bags will provide food in the tune of 5,000 holiday meals to families Tabitha Furyk described as “those needing it the most.”
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
Sulzbacher Center will serve lunch to hundreds of people who are homeless in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of the Jacksonville City Council will recontinue their annual tradition of serving lunch to people who are homeless. This tradition was suspended since 2019 due to the pandemic, but it will return back Dec. 8. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Sulzbacher Center...
$5.85 million awarded to Groundwork Jacksonville for Hogan’s Creek design
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Groundwork Jacksonville has received its largest grant to date: more than $5.85 million. The money is from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resilience Fund and will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek. The goal of the...
INVESTIGATES: Disability accommodations not being met by DCPS bus contractor as delays continue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They are some of the most vulnerable students in our schools and on Monday, one parent told Action News Jax that her child is suffering because of a school bus company’s failure to do its job. It is a story that Action News Jax has been covering for months.
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit distributes food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank, is distributing food to residents in the greater Jacksonville area who are in need this Friday and Saturday. More than 3.9 million families are suffering from food insecurity in Florida, and this nonprofit works to combat that statistic. Residents...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City permits Insa Jacksonville dispensary at former Black Creek Outfitters
Former specialty outdoor retailer Black Creek Outfitters is becoming Insa Jacksonville, a cannabis products company founded in Massachusetts with four Florida locations. The city issued a permit Dec. 7 for Commercial Restaurant and Retail Construction of Havana to build-out 10,125 square feet at a cost of almost $1.28 million. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bank OZK renovating Mandarin office
The city issued a permit Dec. 7 for iConstructors LLC of Tampa to renovate a Mandarin office building for Bank OZK at a construction cost of $830,907. Bank OZK, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, bought the building at 12250 San Jose Blvd. from 121 Financial Credit Union for $2 million in a sale that closed Oct. 12, 2021.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Imeson Landing Business Park adding two North Jacksonville warehouses
Imeson Landing Business Park is adding its last two buildings in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing construction permit applications for shell Buildings 400 and 500, totaling 128,400 square feet at a combined project cost of $7.5 million. Arco Design/Build is the contractor for the structures on 24.24 acres at...
First Coast High School student says she was hit by car at crosswalk near school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once again, the crosswalk woes near First Coast High School return. We've been talking to parents, students, and city leaders about the issue for years. Tuesday, a student was hit by a car and that student says she’s the second person to be hit in the last few weeks. She says the person who hit her didn't wait for police to arrive. First Coast News requested a police report.
Dog tests positive for pneumovirus at Jacksonville ACPS shelter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One dog has tested positive for pneumovirus at the Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) shelter. This is a contagious respiratory virus that ACPS does not commonly see in their dog population. Symptoms of pneumovirus are similar to other respiratory viruses and include coughing, sneezing,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 1061 Line St., contractor is Precision Playgrounds-Jax Inc., Westside Park playground installation, $84,309. Reserve at Heron Cove, 9329 Scaup Way, contractor is All Weather Contractors Inc., pool repair, $50,000. Government. Jacksonville Aviation Authority, 2400 Yankee Clipper Drive, contractor is Balfour Beatty Construction LLC, 47,000 square feet, Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
