The Seattle Seahawks’ playoff push will have to come without the aid of one of the team’s greatest employees. Turf, the beloved chocolate brown lab, has passed away according to a tweet from the official @turfthedog account. Turf had been with the team since 2013, when Seattle claimed its first and only Super Bowl. His official title for the franchise was Wildlife Manager and Irrigation Specialist at VMAC — the team’s practice facility in Renton.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO