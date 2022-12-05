Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Popular Seattle Bakery Reopening Downtown Location: Here's When
The bakery chain shut down its downtown location earlier this year due to crime concerns.
Rollover cleared on I-5 in Seattle after hour-long delay
A rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 520 in Seattle caused delays in the area as authorities worked to clear up the accident. Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, blocking the center lane. All lanes re-opened around 1 p.m. WSDOT...
westsideseattle.com
Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location
Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
KING-5
BREAKING: Fiery crash in Seattle
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Seattle near Lumen Field. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
King County Metro pulls 8% of bus fleet for steering issues
King County Metro removed 126 buses from its 1,500-bus fleet Tuesday because of steering manufacturing issues. Al Sanders, Public Information Officer with King County Metro, said they immediately brought in the buses when the issue was brought to their attention. “We had two operators — one in late October and...
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes
After a series of multi-hour closures on Interstate 90, including a 15-car collision Sunday, a 38-car collision Wednesday, and now three semi crashes Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says drivers are not prepared enough to drive across the mountain passes with winter weather conditions. WSDOT spokesperson Summer...
The beauty of Seattle weather emerges from the cloudy skies
More than anything, we’re using this weather story as an excuse to use a really cool picture above Elliot Bay. We’re finally getting a break from all this wintry weather, even though winter itself is a couple of weeks away. The National Weather Service in Seattle tweets: ‘How...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Beloved Seattle restaurant suffers 18th break-in by thieves the Democrats enable
Thieves robbed the beloved Italian restaurant Serafina in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood. It’s the restaurant’s 18th break-in since the pandemic’s start and the introduction of light-on-crime laws and policies. The pair broke into the restaurant and ransacked its wine locker Dec. 1. According to video surveillance exclusively...
thetacomaledger.com
Loss of vital businesses on Pacific Avenue may explain enrollment numbers
Stopping at Granola’s for frozen yogurt, grabbing a pair of oddly-shaped ‘70s sunglasses at UXC, getting a haircut at London’s On The Ave, buying a Tacoma beanie at Bleach, seeing a show at The Swiss – watching bustling groups of students laughing and running to catch the Link – this is a vision of Downtown Tacoma that is long gone. All of these businesses are now closed.
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
seattlebikeblog.com
Packer: The public won’t build a new surface parking lot near Pike Place Market after all
Ryan Packer has some wonderful news: Seattle City Light will not build its planned surface parking lot at Western Ave and Blanchard Street after all. Word of the proposed parking lot, located within the Western Ave business strip that extends north from Pike Place Market, was a huge disappointment after a public process revealed a clear desire for a park or other public space on the parcel that was formerly home for a Viaduct off-ramp.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA
Seattle is known as one of the best foodie cities in the United States. And, although Seattle is well known for its impeccable seafood, the city has an abundance of other cuisines that are outstanding. This article delves into the 20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, Washington. The history of each...
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
Turf, the Seahawks’ treasured team dog, passes away
The Seattle Seahawks’ playoff push will have to come without the aid of one of the team’s greatest employees. Turf, the beloved chocolate brown lab, has passed away according to a tweet from the official @turfthedog account. Turf had been with the team since 2013, when Seattle claimed its first and only Super Bowl. His official title for the franchise was Wildlife Manager and Irrigation Specialist at VMAC — the team’s practice facility in Renton.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Mayor’s top staffer slams judge for creating ‘fentanyl festival’
An influential member of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s inner circle excoriated a judge for helping turn Seattle into a “fentanyl festival,” according to an email exclusively obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) spokesperson emailed three members of Harrell’s team...
Trader Joe’s settles with City of Seattle after labor laws violated
In a settlement with the City of Seattle’s Office of Labor Standards (OLS), the Trader Joe’s Company must pay $55,009.51 for violations of Seattle labor laws. Trader Joe’s agreed to a settlement under the Grocery Employee Hazard Pay (GEHP) and Wage Theft Ordinances, where they were found to have violated labor laws for not paying 95 employees who did not properly receive hazard pay or extra pay for working overtime.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
Some Seattleites want to put a lid on I-5
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council is considering building a physical lid on top of Interstate-5 to re-join communities long ago separated by the construction of highways. Council Bill 120462 is an amendment to the Seattle Comprehensive Growth Plan that would seek to “reconnect Seattle's street grid...
seattlemet.com
Good News for Apartment Dwellers—Seattle Rents Keep Falling
Just as Seattle-area rents went up for seven straight months earlier this year, apartment dwellers can watch another market streak—this time in their favor. Rents declined in September and again in October, falling the third fastest in the nation. The November data from Apartment List makes it a third...
