Glendale, KY

Kentucky gov unveils changes to juvenile detention system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to revamp Kentucky's troubled juvenile detention system by assigning male teenagers to facilities based on the severity of their offenses. Article continues below this ad. The new classification system — for male juveniles ages 14 and older —...
KENTUCKY STATE
Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. Article continues below this ad. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” resigned on Thursday, one day after authorities announced his indictment on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Article continues below this ad. Rep. Joe...
FLORIDA STATE
St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police on Thursday released video from body and squad car cameras that they said shows an exchange of gunfire between a St. Paul officer and the man he fatally shot, but the family of the dead man said the images fell short of their calls for full transparency.
SAINT PAUL, MN

