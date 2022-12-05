ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

PFF grades: Michigan football's top 10 defensive players vs. Purdue

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Michigan football had another outstanding performance on Saturday. The Wolverines captured their second Big Ten Championship in as many years after beating Purdue, 43-22.

The Wolverines’ defense allowed the second most yards this season on Saturday against the Boilermakers. Purdue gained 456 yards, but Michigan played a bend but not break type of defense. Purdue was forced to kick five field goals against Michigan and found the end zone one time.

The Wolverines forced four sacks against Purdue and Will Johnson came dwon with two interceptions in crucial situations on Saturday night.

Michigan was without arguably its best defensive player on Saturday. Mike Morris did not suit up, but the Wolverines played good, cohesive defense and made the plays when they were needed.

Here are the top 10 Michigan defensive players against Purdue, according to Pro Football Focus.

Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Photo by: Isaiah Hole

