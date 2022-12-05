Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton Debuts $400,000 Prince of Wales Pendant
Kate Middleton and Prince William — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — recently welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the United Kingdom.
Meghan Markle reveals why she rarely wore color as a working royal
Duchess Meghan opened up during her new docuseries with Prince Harry about why she "rarely wore color" as a working royal.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Stiff Person Syndrome, Cancels Tour
Celine Dion has canceled upcoming shows for her European tour after revealing on Thursday that she’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). The rare, incurable neurological condition can cause extreme muscle rigidity and painful spasms that can ultimately restrict mobility. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Dion, 54, told fans in an emotional Instagram video Thursday. “Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.” Dion added: “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. It hurts me to tell you today this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”
