Carl C. Lake, 86, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away at his home on December 6, 2022, with his family by his side. Carl was born on January 5, 1936, to Carl H. and Elva (May) Lake in Aurora, Missouri. He graduated in 1953 from Emerson High School in Emerson, Iowa and received his bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri in 1957. He wed Emily (Schumacher) on November 22, 1969, at the First Presbyterian Church in Liberty, Missouri.

