Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakeexpo.com
Carl C. Lake (January 5, 1936 - December 6, 2022)
Carl C. Lake, 86, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away at his home on December 6, 2022, with his family by his side. Carl was born on January 5, 1936, to Carl H. and Elva (May) Lake in Aurora, Missouri. He graduated in 1953 from Emerson High School in Emerson, Iowa and received his bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri in 1957. He wed Emily (Schumacher) on November 22, 1969, at the First Presbyterian Church in Liberty, Missouri.
lakeexpo.com
Mark James Rusk (August 27, 1957 - December 7, 2022
Mark James Rusk, age 65, of the Ivy Bend Community in Stover, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach. He was born August 27, 1957, in Kansas City, Kansas, a son of the late Howard Edwin and Sylvia Jeanne (George) Rusk. On September...
lakeexpo.com
John L. Popowchak (April 20, 1946 - November 30, 2022)
John L. Popowchak, age 76, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home in Osage Beach. John was born April 20, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended the University of Missouri and graduated with a BA in accounting. After moving to the Lake of the Ozarks, he worked at Kelly’s Port Marina in the accounting department. Besides working on computers, John enjoyed the lake activities of golf and of course the great fishing.
lakeexpo.com
Gerald Ralph Pendleton (June 28, 1936 - December 1, 2022)
Gerald Ralph Pendleton, born June 28, 1936, departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Ora and Evelyn Zelpha. He is survived by his wife Nellie; daughters Melinda and Lisa; three granddaughters; one great-granddaughter;...
lakeexpo.com
Leroy Vaughan (April 28, 1936 - December 4, 2022)
Leroy Vaughan, 86 of Tuscumbia, Missouri passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born April 28, 1936 in Tuscumbia, Missouri the son of the late Robert Lee and Aldyth Mae (Bottoms) Vaughan. On August 27, 1955 he was united in marriage to Omega (Patterson) Vaughan who survives of the home.
lakeexpo.com
Shirley J. Erxleben (June 4, 1935 - December 7, 2022)
Shirley J. Erxleben, 87, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away at Arrowhead Senior Living in Osage Beach, Missouri Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A full obituary and service details are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri. Don't worry, boat happy!. FREE...
lakeexpo.com
Benjamin Paul Coffman (April 6, 1930 - December 6, 2022)
Benjamin Coffman, 92, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away on December 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home and are unavailable at this time. Service details and full obituary are unavailable at this time. Don't worry, boat happy!. FREE Boat Tows When You Break Down. FREE Battery...
lakeexpo.com
Jay Duane Slack (1963 - November 30, 2022)
Jay Duane Slack, 59, of Osage Beach, departed this life on November 30, 2022. Jay grew up at Lake of the Ozarks and attended School of the Osage where he played basketball in high school. After graduating in 1981, he went on to obtain his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Missouri Kansas City, and practiced for 30 years, most recently serving the local community at Hy-Vee.
lakeexpo.com
Sponsoring The Lake Ozark Christmas Parade, COMC Keeps Investing In The Lake Community
Central Ozarks Medical Center has been providing quality health care in Central Missouri since 1979. COMC offers a wide range of services based on the needs of the communities they serve. In September COMC opened The HUB, A COMC Community Center on the Bagnell Dam Strip located at 1371 C...
lakeexpo.com
Carlos Owen Dial (August 13, 1934 - December 5, 2022)
Carlos Owen Dial, age 88, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Laurie Care Center, Laurie, Missouri. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel. Don't worry, boat happy!. FREE Boat Tows When You Break Down. FREE Battery Jumps.
lakeexpo.com
Osage Beach Hopes To Bake 3% Tax Into Marijuana Sales
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — With Missouri’s legalization of recreational marijuana, city governments are already getting the munchies: the City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will discuss levying a 3% tax on all sales of marijuana, at their meeting on Dec. 15. The approval of the tax would ultimately have to go before the city’s voters.
lakeexpo.com
Henry N. Schulte (October 6, 1950 - December 5, 2022)
Henry N. Schulte, age 72, of Mary’s Home, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City. He was born in Tuscumbia, on October 6, 1950, son of the late Roman and Tillie (Groner) Schulte. On February 20, 1971, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Henry was united in marriage to Mildred Katherine Doerhoff, who survives at their home.
kttn.com
University of Missouri alerts students, faculty and staff that marijuana is prohibited on university property
As of Thursday, the recreational use of marijuana is no longer illegal in Missouri. But there are still some places where it remains a crime, and that includes Mizzou and all other campuses within the University of Missouri System. Doctor Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among...
lakeexpo.com
Christmas Parade Grand Marshal: Phyllis Marose Loves The Lake's Past, Dreams Of A Big Future
Some days are gifts, packaged like a set of nesting dolls. Pull them apart and put them together, they are more than the sum of their parts. Layers adding to a story. Each layer, unique and can stand alone, but it’s the fit of the togetherness that makes it special.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
krcgtv.com
MACC in Columbia closed due to threat
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
krcgtv.com
Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
kjluradio.com
Cole County Historical Society to put up new marker for Wells home
The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.
KYTV
Pulaski County sheriff, commissioners discuss ARPA money for former employees
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The fight over bonuses at Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is finally over. The Pulaski County Commission voted to give dozens of former employees extra pay for working during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office received $780,000, which was supposed to go to essential...
Comments / 0