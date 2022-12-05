Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Paul Charles, President and CEO of American Battery Factory (ABF), today announced that Tucson, Ariz. has been selected as the site for the first in a planned series of battery cell gigafactories based in the United States. The site will serve as ABF’s official headquarters and will be the country’s largest gigafactory for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells at approximately 2 million square feet, providing an estimated $1.2 billion in capital investment, $3.1 billion in economic impact to the state and accelerating the growth of the clean energy economy across the country. Approximately 300 high-paying jobs will be provided in the first phase of the factory’s opening, scaling up to 1,000 cumulative jobs. Positions include operations, production, scientific and technology jobs including research and development, automation and robotics, executive and other headquarter positions.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO