Tucson, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

azdesertswarm.com

Former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa commits to Arizona

Arizona remains dedicated to heavily the state of Southern California, and this isn’t just limited to prep prospects. The Wildcats have landed a commitment from former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa, their first pickup this offseason from the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Manoa spent five seasons with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball blown out by Kansas in first real test of the season

Arizona had not been tested in the early season. The Wildcats’ game against Kansas was the first team ranked above No. 129 in the NET that Arizona faced in the early going. With a majority of the Wildcats having never played as a ranked team against another team that should be ranked, it was a new experience for almost the whole roster. It didn’t turn out to be a good experience, as the Jayhawks blew out the Wildcats 77-50 in McKale Center.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

7 Arizona Wildcats earn Pac-12 all-conference honors

Arizona showed major improvement on the field in 2022, going from one win the year before to five while taking back the Territorial Cup from ASU. But despite that talent upgrade, the Wildcats’ representation on the Pac-12 All-Conference Team wasn’t any better than in 2021. Slightly worse, actually.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Battle of Unbeatens: No. 12 Arizona hosts Kansas with both teams 7-0

TONIGHT’S GAME IS ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND IS BROADCAST LIVE ON RADIO AT KTUC (1400-AM) No. 12 Arizona, 7-0 for the fourth-straight year and ranked fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 88.1 points per game, hosts Kansas of the Big 12 at McKale Center on Thursday night at 6.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

3-star California athlete Solomon Davis decommits from Arizona

The NCAA transfer portal has taken center stage in college football this week, but high school recruiting remains a big part of roster management. And just shy of two weeks before the early signing period, Arizona has lost one of its top prep commitments. Solomon Davis, a 3-star athlete from...
TUCSON, AZ
BobVila

The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022

If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Sion Power Announces Plans to Expand Battery Manufacturing Operations in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Sion Power Corporation, a leading technology developer of next-generation batteries for electric vehicles (EV), today announced plans to expand its existing manufacturing operations in Tucson, Arizona. The planned expansion site is the 111,400-square-foot building at 6950 South Country Club Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005770/en/ Sion Power’s SP-1 expansion site. (Photo: Business Wire)
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

American Battery Factory announces first LFP gigafactory location in Arizona

New lithium-iron phosphate battery maker American Battery Factory (ABF) announced that Tucson, Arizona, has been selected as the site for the first in a planned series of battery cell gigafactories based in the United States. The site will serve as ABF’s official headquarters. Approximately 300 high-paying jobs will be provided in the first phase of the factory’s opening, scaling up to 1,000 cumulative jobs. Positions include operations, production, scientific and technology jobs including research and development, automation and robotics, executive and other headquarter positions.
TUCSON, AZ
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you are looking for a solid pizza, we’ve the best Tucson pizzerias to choose from. Whether you like a crispy thin or a deeeep, deep dish, we’ve got something for you!. A fitting destination to begin our list is none other than ANELLO, a restaurant in Tucson known for its pleasant atmosphere and wood fire pizza oven.
TUCSON, AZ
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Tucson, Arizona

Is your Arizona itinerary missing that extra “something” that makes you sick with wanderlust? This list of the best day trips from Tucson, AZ, is exactly what you need to heat things up a notch! Full of dusty expanses, towering cacti, unique red rockfaces, and amazing cities, the destinations within quick reach of Tucson are world-class.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall

PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

American Battery Factory brings $1.2B facility, 300 high-paying jobs to Tucson

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Paul Charles, President and CEO of American Battery Factory (ABF), today announced that Tucson, Ariz. has been selected as the site for the first in a planned series of battery cell gigafactories based in the United States. The site will serve as ABF’s official headquarters and will be the country’s largest gigafactory for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells at approximately 2 million square feet, providing an estimated $1.2 billion in capital investment, $3.1 billion in economic impact to the state and accelerating the growth of the clean energy economy across the country. Approximately 300 high-paying jobs will be provided in the first phase of the factory’s opening, scaling up to 1,000 cumulative jobs. Positions include operations, production, scientific and technology jobs including research and development, automation and robotics, executive and other headquarter positions.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

NASA's SOFIA spacecraft to retire in Arizona

TUCSON, AZ — SOFIA is retiring in Arizona!. NASA's SOFIA, which stands for Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, is now retired and heading to the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson. The Boeing 747SP jetliner is expected to make its final flight from NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center...
TUCSON, AZ

