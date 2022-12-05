Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Chef Blaine Staniford’s – 61 Osteria Coming to FW in Early 2023Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Michigan vs. TCU: Fiesta Bowl ticket prices on the rise
The Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU was announced Sunday afternoon, and ticket prices are already climbing. The Fiesta Bowl has partnered with SeatGeek, and tickets were as low as $294 as of Sunday afternoon. Now, the cheapest ticket to get you inside the doors at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is $445 as of Thursday night.
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker signing with Cleveland Browns
ALLEN PARK -- The Cleveland Browns are signing linebacker Reggie Ragland, who played 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, from Las Vegas’ practice squad. Ragland appeared in every game while earning six starts during his lone season with the Lions. He had 52 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits after signing as a free agent fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old was last spotted with the New York Giants, playing 17 games and starting nine times last season.
Lions’ Michael Badgley wins NFC special teams player of week after perfect day
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have cycled through 10 kickers after letting Matt Prater walk when the new regime took over in 2021. But they hoped Michael Badgley would stabilize the position, with that plan starting to take fruition over the previous month. Badgley was named the NFC special...
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 14
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) and Minnesota Vikings (10-2) meet in a big-time Week 14 showdown at Ford Field, with playoff and division implications riding. Minnesota can clinch the NFC North with a win, while the Lions are trying to keep their postseason dreams afloat. This post will...
Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Kings-Cavs Game
Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Dungeon of Doom: Should Detroit build around Jared Goff? Plus James Houston talks debut
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have won four of their last five games and are playing meaningful December football for the first time in five years. Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have Ben Johnson’s offense producing at a high level. And the youthful defense continues to make plays and induce optimism. Oh, yeah, first-round rookie wideout Jameson Williams also made his NFL debut last week. And the final player promoted to the roster from this year’s draft class, James Houston, has three sacks through his first two games (and only 17 snaps).
