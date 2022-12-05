ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan vs. TCU: Fiesta Bowl ticket prices on the rise

The Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU was announced Sunday afternoon, and ticket prices are already climbing. The Fiesta Bowl has partnered with SeatGeek, and tickets were as low as $294 as of Sunday afternoon. Now, the cheapest ticket to get you inside the doors at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is $445 as of Thursday night.
The Ann Arbor News

Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker signing with Cleveland Browns

ALLEN PARK -- The Cleveland Browns are signing linebacker Reggie Ragland, who played 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, from Las Vegas’ practice squad. Ragland appeared in every game while earning six starts during his lone season with the Lions. He had 52 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits after signing as a free agent fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old was last spotted with the New York Giants, playing 17 games and starting nine times last season.
The Grand Rapids Press

Dungeon of Doom: Should Detroit build around Jared Goff? Plus James Houston talks debut

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have won four of their last five games and are playing meaningful December football for the first time in five years. Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have Ben Johnson’s offense producing at a high level. And the youthful defense continues to make plays and induce optimism. Oh, yeah, first-round rookie wideout Jameson Williams also made his NFL debut last week. And the final player promoted to the roster from this year’s draft class, James Houston, has three sacks through his first two games (and only 17 snaps).
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

