SassyMae
3d ago
Haven't watched since the whole Nina/Sonny thing started. Hate Nina and won't watch until she's dead or gone.
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Carly does the unthinkable to save her own skin on General Hospital
General Hospital fans who assumed Carly Corinthos would reveal Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow Tate's ( Katelyn MacMullen) daughter in order to save Willow's life were mistaken. If spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are accurate Ms. Spencer is going to do the unthinkable by suggesting Nina be tested as a bone marrow donor without telling her it's to save her own child.
Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’
When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
General Hospital Preview: Life-or-Death Showdown Leads to an ‘Ending You Won’t See Coming’
Holly’s desperate plot is about to go up in flames. General Hospital wouldn’t really kill off Holly for a second time… would it? It’s sure starting to seem that way. The week of November 28, Emma Samms’ iconic character becomes so desperate to deliver the much-ballyhooed necklace to Victor, thereby saving son Ethan from his clutches, that she takes Laura hostage, Soap Opera Digest reports.
Carly’s moment of truth will arrive soon on General Hospital
On General Hospital Willow Tate (Katelynn McMullen) knows her days are numbered as her leukemia is now in stage four. She and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) will be in a desperate search to find out who her birth parents are so Willow can obtain a life-saving bone marrow transplant. At some point, Michael will share the news with his mom Carly Spencer( Laura Wright) who knows Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s birth mom.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Wife Recalled 1 Odd Way Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Were Involved in Their First Date
Actor James Arness and his wife, Janet's, first date found his 'Gunsmoke' fame following them through the supermarket in a hilarious fashion.
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Surprise Pregnancy for One Couple
'The Bold and the Beautiful' seemed to imply that a surprise pregnancy could be on the way for one of its super couples.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast: 3 Real-Life Couples Who Broke up While on the Show
'The Young and the Restless' cast members sometimes date their co-stars, and on rare occasions, their relationships don't work out.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila’s Busted, Is This the End for Her?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter panics when John "Finn" Finnegan discovers she's alive.
General Hospital Just Cast the Man Who May Hold Lucy’s Fate in His Hands
Viewers saw a new face in Port Charles when Agent Whitten appeared in connection with the investigation into Anna allegedly shooting Lucy and in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest it was reported that Mike Peebler had stepped into the General Hospital role. And though it’s unclear how long...
General Hospital's Kristina Wagner Honors Late Son Harrison On His Birthday
Kristina Wagner is remembering her late son, Harrison. On Dec. 1, six months after his death, the General Hospital star penned a heartbreaking tribute to her and Jack Wagner's son on what would have been his 28th birthday. Harrison was found deceased on June 6. "Loving son, Harrison Hale Wagner,...
General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey Is Left ‘Shaken’ in New Role Until ‘Once Upon a Time Begins’
An unexpected journey holds the key to restoring the Christmas spirit. General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is back again and starring in a new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas premiere. On Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm, the former ABC soap actor will appear as Anderson opposite network favorite Brooke D’Orsay as Talia in A Fabled Holiday.
General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares a Wedding Video With a Jaw-Dropping Reveal
His answer to the question, “So you think you can dance?” can only be a resounding “yes.”. Who knew? General Hospital keeps Michael too buttoned-down to really cut loose. But Chad Duell, it turns out, has some moves. After attending the wedding of sibling Garrett and his...
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for December 2022
'General Hospital' spoilers for December 2022 reveal that danger and heartache is looming for many Port Charles citizens.
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation
Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
Backstage ‘Crisis’ Erupts at General Hospital Over Maurice Benard’s ‘Method Acting’: ‘If You Have Tears, Prepare to Shed Them’
It’s all in a day’s work at the ABC studio. General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) got caught up in some hilarious backstage drama at the ABC studio when he came across Alice Volonino, from the wardrobe department, standing outside of Maurice Benard’s (Sonny) dressing room. “An actor must prepare… but so must Alice Volonino in wardrobe,” Coloma stated then quoted what “may be the greatest line of all time.”
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
