When to watch Deshaun Watson’s return to home field; here’s how to buy tickets

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

** Watch prior coverage of Cleveland Browns fans talking about Deshaun Watson’s return in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Embattled Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his return to FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 15, following his 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct claims.

Broadcast coverage of the Cleveland Browns’ Saturday, Dec. 17, home game against the Baltimore Ravens will begin at 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network, according to a Monday news release . It’s the AFC North divisional matchup.

It’s official: Panthers waive struggling QB Baker Mayfield

You can buy tickets for newly announced seats on Ticketmaster .

Tickets are also available for Bullseye Event Group’s VIP tailgate party, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Great Lakes Science Center, next to the stadium.

Also on the network’s slate are the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. and the Miami Dolphins vs. the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m.

Fans jeered as Watson took the field Sunday for his first game in 700 days against the Texans in Houston — his former stomping grounds, the Associated Press reported .

Russian prison expert: Brittney Griner is in the ‘fight of her life’

Cleveland fans who recently spoke to FOX 8 had mixed feelings. Some felt the athlete served out his punishment. Others expressed support for those who made dozens of allegations against Watson including lewd behavior, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Deshaun Watson attends first regular-season practice for Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took to practice for the first time since August 30 as he prepares to take the field towards the back end of his 11-game suspension. This game will, no doubt, be a feisty affair whose intensity is likely to be matched in the Ohio sports...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

