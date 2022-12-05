ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UF QB Anthony Richardson leaves for NFL after one season as Gators starter

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson will leave for the NFL, confirming season-long speculation the redshirt sophomore would turn professional despite just one season as a starter.

Richardson announced his decision on Twitter, thanking former coach Dan Mullen for signing him in 2020, his mother LaShawnda Cleare “for her sacrifice,’ and the fans for supporting him.

“As I take my next step in this journey, I will always be a Gator and strive to make Gator Nation proud,” he wrote.

Richardson is a first-round prospect considered a long-term project with tremendous upside and still much to prove. The 20-year-old will not join the Gators (6-6) against Oregon State (9-3) in the Dec. 17 Las Vegas Bowl.

The former Gainesville high school star closed his career with a 9-of-27 passing effort during a 45-38 loss Nov. 25 at rival Florida State , magnifying the inconsistency of a talented athlete prone to inaccuracy and poor decision-making.

Asked after the game a timetable for his NFL decision, Richardson said, “I don’t know. We’ve just gotta get to the drawing board and figure out why I’m 9-for-27.”

Richardson’s 53.8 completion percentage is the lowest by a Florida player since Treon Harris in 2015 and matches the mark of Oviedo native Jeff Driskel in 2014, when he was benched and transferred to Louisiana Tech.

The deadline for underclassmen to apply for the NFL draft is Jan. 16. Richardson announced his decision before the NFL Draft Board Advisory had provided a draft grade.

Richardson is the third Florida player to announce he’ll enter the draft, joining guard O’Cyrus Torrence and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

The 6-foot-5, 347-pound Torrence is a fourth-year player who transferred from Louisiana. Like Richardson, Torrence is a potential first-round pick after spearheading a run game averaging 213.7 yards entering the Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 17 against Oregon State.

The 6-foot-6, 312-pound Dexter is ranked the No. 2 defensive tackle by the respected website WalterFootball.com based on his athletic ability more than his production. Dexter did record 50 tackles, 2 sacks and 4 quarterback hurries facing constant double-teaming this season.

Richardson is the headliner of the trio. He possesses star potential if he can harness his considerable talents.

Some NFL teams are sure to overlook Richardson’s uneven performances and instead focus on his upside based on his size (6-4, 232) and dual-threat, big-play abilities. He also is sure to shine at the NFL Scouting Combine Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis.

“He’s a great athlete. He has tremendous potential,” longtime draft analyst Tony Pauline told The Orlando Sentinel. “But he needs a ton of work on his game.”

For the 6-6 Gators, Richardson passed for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdown and rushed for 654 yards and 9 scores. He recorded 16 runs of at least 10 yards, including touchdown runs of 45 and 81 yards. He completed 46 throws of 20 yards or longer, including touchdown strikes of 52 and 43 yards at Florida State.

Richardson also threw 11 straight incompletions during more than 35 minutes of game time. Another sign of inconsistency: he totaled more than 270 yards in seven games, but fewer than 150 in three games, including a loss to Kentucky and 31-28 win against USF — winners of one game in 2022.

Against Kentucky, Richardson had 2 interceptions leading to 14 points , beginning a stretch of turnovers in five straight games. He did, however, go four games without a turnover before throwing an interception during losses at Vanderbilt and FSU to end the season, giving him 9 interceptions along with 2 fumbles.

Richardson’s final performance at Florida was in just his 13th career start. He does not turn 21 until May.

Richardson’s youth and inexperience will lead to even more speculation swirling around him.

CBSports.com and TheDraftNetwork.com project Richardson as the No. 24 selection. SI.com does not have Richardson in its first round, but among quarterback ranks him behind only Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis — the consensus top-three.

WalterFootball.com projects Richardson fifth, with Stanford’s Tanner McKee No. 4, and not in the first two rounds of its mock draft.

“The learning curve in the NFL is so much steeper than it is in college football,” Pauline said. “Whether it be conditioning, whether it be the training, whether it be the classroom work, whether it be reading defenses — everything is so much so much deeper. The only way I think he succeeds in the NFL, is if a team takes him late in the first round, somewhere in the second round, and sits him for a year a la Pat Mahomes.”

Richardson’s departure leaves Florida major questions at quarterback, one reason coach Billy Napier tried to convince him to stay.

Incoming 4-star recruit Jaden Rashada headlines the 2023 class ranked No. 8 by 247Sports. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound California native is a talented thrower but needs to physically develop to handle the rigors of the college game.

Ohio State transfer Jack Miller II broke his thumb in August and did not play. First-year freshman Max Brown has not taken a college snap.

The Gators are sure to turn to the transfer portal. Players were allowed to seek another school beginning Monday.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

