Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Just Like Honey” By Charley Crockett

By Casey Young
 3 days ago
Happy Monday, y’all.

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune from the great Charley Crockett called “Just Like Honey.”

A co-write by Charley and Kullen Fuchs, the song was included on his fantastic The Man from Waco album, which was released in September of this year.

With those rich, distinctive vocals, he tells the story of heartbreak and falling for a girl who captured him from the first time they met.

Ultimately, she told him lies that were sweeter than honey and left him all alone:

“It was just like honey drippin’ down from your eyes

It was just like honey, the way you told me those sweet lies”

And how ’bout his performance of it from Farm Aid earlier this year… you can’t beat it:

Charley is set to open for Tyler Childers on his 2023 Send in the Hounds Tour.

“Just Like Honey”

